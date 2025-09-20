Lakers News: LeBron James Lays Out Post-Retirement Goals

It was an eventful summer for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as he made noise upon opting into the final year of his contract. Despite entering his 23rd season, James expressed a desire to compete for another championship before calling it a career.

Currently at four titles, the 40-year-old is looking to capture his fifth one and time will tell if that will come in L.A. given its new direction with Luka Doncic. To James’ credit, he is still playing at an All-NBA level and finished sixth in MVP voting in 2024-25, so another chance at a championship feels deserved.

However, the Akron native’s time in basketball is dwindling, even though he is putting off Father Time. What life will be like after the NBA remains to be seen, but James laid out his post-retirement goals with his media company Uninterrupted, via Complex’s 360 With Speedy:

“I want to continue to build, I want to build the greatest storytelling company there is. We’ve been putting that work in, Uninterrupted, we’ve been doing it and we do all type of shows and we do podcasts now. We do movies and TV shows, everything, cartoons, everything. But, I want to build, like when people start like wanting to come up with ideas, they think of us. They want to pitch it to us, you know what I’m saying? And that comes from that Fresh Prince of Bel-Air moment that Will Smith, that Biggie, that Nas, that storytelling, that’s that inspiration right there. And I want to build that, not only for athletes but like shit, when you decide to do a show, you think Uninterrupted, man. We want to build, we want to build that. So, whoever, whatever, people want to create something, they think of us. I feel like Disney and all those, they’ve done enough, they got enough.”

The 21-time All-Star has already begun to dive into the media space with his podcast “Mind the Game” and starring in his own Space Jam movie. Uninterrupted has blossomed into its own brand and James is frequently promoting it to make it as big as possible.

LeBron’s competitive drive is one of a kind, so even when he decides to call it a career, the four-time MVP will find something else to obsess over. Hopefully, Uninterrupted turns into a titan that can compete with the likes of Disney, which would be a historic feat, something James is familiar with.

