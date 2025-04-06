Lakers News: LeBron James Lobbies For Austin Reaves To Win NBA Most Improved Player Award

The biggest success story in the Los Angeles Lakers organization in recent years is that of Austin Reaves, who went from undrafted free agent that earned a contract in 2021 to a legit All-Star caliber player this season.

Reaves has improved in each of his four seasons with the Lakers, but this year has been the biggest leap as he is currently averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range.

This recent stretch has been the best of Reaves’ young career as the 26-year-old has scored at least 30 points in four of his last five games while averaging 23.2 points in his last 25.

With the progress Reaves has shown this season, LeBron James is openly lobbying for the guard to win the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, via Lakers reporter Mike Trudell:

“Has most improved come out yet?” asked LeBron James. “You deserve it, (expletive)!!!!” LeBron proceeded to make an unprompted, impassioned case for Reaves as the NBA’s Most Improved Player, even as the ever-humble Reaves did his typical ‘Aw shucks’ routine and walked into the shower. As the most highly-touted prospect in NBA history, LeBron had massive expectations from the second he entered the league. James is impressed with how Reaves went from undrafted rookie – aka zero expectations – to a vet so steadily improved that he’s now producing a reliable 20, 5 and 5 every night. LeBron went on to put the rise of Reaves quite succinctly: “This (expletive) is cold as (expletive)!!!!”

It’s hard to argue with James that Reaves at least belongs in the mix, and the current betting odds reflect that as he is third behind Dyson Daniels of the Atlanta Hawks and Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons. Daniels is a heavy favorite though at -700 while Reaves is a long shot at +8000.

Cunningham was the favorite for a while, but that is no longer the case for the former No. 1 overall pick after being surpassed by Daniels, which Lakers head coach JJ Redick will surely be happy to see after his rant last week.

Daniels is certainly deserving of the award, but it is good to see James openly campaigning for his teammate heading into the home stretch of the regular season.

Austin Reaves shooting with confidence after setting Lakers franchise record

Austin Reaves has made 15 3-pointers in his last two games, which set a Lakers franchise record. He discussed how he has been able to do that and the confidence he is currently playing with.

“Just shooting with confidence. You know, it’s obviously good when you see your first couple go in. [It happened] last night, then I had my first two go in tonight, and then I made my second one,” Reaves said. “After that, it’s just continuing to shoot the ball. But it’s just shooting with confidence.”

