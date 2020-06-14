Lakers News: LeBron James Leading Efforts In Re-Forming Voting Rights ‘More Than A Vote’

The unjust death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police has sparked a social justice movement across the United States.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest police brutality and systemic racism, including several NBA players such as Danny Green.

Other Los Angeles Lakers players have made their voices heard as well. Kyle Kuzma penned an essay for the Players’ Tribune advocating for social justice, while LeBron James delivered a powerful message during a Zoom call with his teammates in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.

James’ efforts have continued, as he, along with several other athletes and entertainers, are forming a group designed to protect African-Americans’ voting rights through ‘More Than a Vote,’ via Jonathan Martin of the New York Times:

The N.B.A. superstar LeBron James and a group of other prominent black athletes and entertainers are starting a new group aimed at protecting African-Americans’ voting rights, seizing on the widespread fury against racial injustice that has fueled worldwide protests to amplify their voices in this fall’s presidential election. “Because of everything that’s going on, people are finally starting to listen to us — we feel like we’re finally getting a foot in the door,” Mr. James said in a phone interview on Wednesday. “How long is up to us. We don’t know. But we feel like we’re getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference.” “Yes, we want you to go out and vote, but we’re also going to give you the tutorial,” Mr. James said. “We’re going to give you the background of how to vote and what they’re trying to do, the other side, to stop you from voting.”

James was vocal on Twitter this week about voting issues that played out in Georgia. Some voters — particularly those in predominantly African-American communities — faced hour-long delays when trying to cast their ballots in Tuesday’s primary.

Officials blamed the mess on technical problems at various polling sites.