Lakers News: LeBron James Offers Support For Browns’ Shedeur Sanders

Although Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has yet to confirm that he’ll return for the 2025-26 season, all expectations are that he’ll be ready to go once next year tips off.

The Lakers and James were bounced out of the 2025 NBA Playoffs in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves, prematurely ending a season where there was some optimism that they’d be able to advance further. James looked the part of an NBA superstar in the postseason, but his efforts weren’t nearly enough to overcome a tough and physical Minnesota squad.

LeBron now has an entire offseason to rehab the MCL injury he suffered in Game 5, as well as prepare mentally for what could very well be his final season in the NBA. In the meantime, James will have an opportunity to take in other sports such as football and the NFL.

James is an avid Cleveland Browns fan and recently offered support for Shedeur Sanders during his first NFL minicamp, via his personal Instagram account:

LeBron James on Shedeur Sanders First Day of Minicamp 👀🔥 “Let’s get it 12!! 1 day at a time” pic.twitter.com/Kb9WUUMyJh — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) May 10, 2025

The Browns took Sanders with the No. 144 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a surprising turn of events considering that the former Colorado star was expected to go in the first-round or early on Day 2. Sanders’ fall was reportedly due to poor interviews and his lack of elite measurables at the position, but Cleveland took a solid gamble on the signal caller as he represents some legitimate upside.

Unlike the Lakers, the Browns are at least a few years away from competing for a title which means Sanders should have time to develop behind the scenes until he’s ready to start. Like James, Shedeur is a high-profile athlete as the son of Deion Sanders though perhaps the outsized expectations he faced have dulled after he fell so far in the draft.

LeBron can obviously relate to what Shedeur is dealing with as his son Bronny was also the subject of a lot of criticism when the Lakers drafted him in the second round last year.

But similar to Bronny, Sanders will be a fun prospect to track throughout the 2025 NFL season as he could very well start at some point. In the meantime, James and the Lakers will be looking forward to the regular season where they hope to reestablish themselves as title contenders.

