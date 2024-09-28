Lakers News: LeBron James Outlines Goals For 2024-25 Season

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is getting set to end his 22nd NBA season, which is tied with Vince Carter for the most in league history.

James has accomplished everything there is in the NBA, whether it be championships, MVPs or scoring records. This season will be extra special for him as he will also make history by sharing the floor with his son Bronny James, who the Lakers drafted in the second round.

With that being the case, LeBron’s goals for the upcoming season may be different than years passed, via Tim Chan of Rolling Stone:

“For this season, it’s simple — being appreciative of the moment. While I’m engulfed in the preparation and process and doing whatever it takes to help my team win, I want to make sure I’m enjoying the moment around me alongside my son, my teammates, and the fans. You can lose sight so quickly throughout the course of the season and taking that step back to celebrate those moments is what I’m looking forward to… with that Hennessy V.S by my side.”

Playing 22 seasons in the NBA at the level that James has is unprecedented, but he somehow finds a way to keep going and discussed how he does so:

“What drives me is my love for the game. I’ve been blessed to achieve a lot in my career, but there’s always room for growth, both on and off the court. I’m motivated by the opportunity to still make an impact, to lead, and to keep winning at the highest level. It’s not just about championships, it’s about inspiring the next generation and continuing to push myself. I still have a lot to give, and that’s what keeps me going. This latest collaboration with Hennessy is a testament that there is always something new to pursue, boundaries to push and that the journey to greatness never ends.”

While James downplayed the importance of winning another championship, there’s no doubt that is what is on his mind going into the season.

The Lakers’ roster may not be good enough as currently constructed, so it will be interesting to see if the front office makes moves between now and the trade deadline to give James the help he needs to compete in a loaded Western Conference.

JJ Redick on managing LeBron James’ workload

At this stage of his career, the Lakers will need to figure out how to manage LeBron James’ workload in order to keep him healthy and fresh. Head coach JJ Redick recently discussed how they will plan to do that.

