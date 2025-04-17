Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards: ‘It Means A lot’ To Match Up Against Lakers’ LeBron James

LeBron James might be in Year 22, but he’s looked just as good as ever as he and the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in round one of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

James has done all he can to prepare for this moment as he worked his way back from a groin injury he suffered in March and ramped up appropriately toward the end of the 2024-25 season. LeBron recently detailed his pregame routine and it was clear from his explanation that he doesn’t mess around when it comes to getting ready for games, especially in the postseason.

Minnesota presents a unique challenge for Los Angeles as they’ve got the personnel to really make things uncomfortable on both sides of the floor. The Timberwolves also have a superstar in Anthony Edwards who took another leap this season and looks ready to carry his team through the playoffs.

Edwards, like a lot of the current stars in the NBA, grew up watching James and he expressed his admiration for the Lakers star, via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

Ant on playing LeBron in the playoffs: "It means a lot to matchup against him, man. Probably goes down as the greatest player to ever play basketball. Trying to get putting him out of the playoffs under my belt is going to be a tough one, but it’s going to be a fun road." — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) April 16, 2025

James is one of the few people in the world that can relate to Edwards as they’re both former No. 1 overall picks who have been tasked with winning their respective franchise’s first championship. In Edwards’ case, he’s a bonafide two-way star who can take over a game at any moment which could end up being Los Angeles’ undoing.

Edwards doesn’t shy away from a challenge, so there will certainly be some moments when he finds himself guarding James. James is good about exploiting mismatches to make the best play, but even he might have some trouble going up against someone as tenacious as Edwards.

The two stars, alongside Luka Doncic, headline this series matchup and it should be a fun one between the old and the new guard.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic named finalists for NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award

LeBron James and Luka Doncic will be hell for any team to guard in the playoffs, but the two Lakers stars were also recently named finalists for the NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award.

