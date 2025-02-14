Lakers News: LeBron James Ranks No. 2 In Jersey Sales For First Half Of 2024-25 Season

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is entering the final years of his career, but remarkably, he can still play at a high level 22 years later.

James has had a historic career, notably becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer in 2023. Now, the four-time champion is looking to add on a championship or two to solidify his resume. Coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2023, L.A. looks to capture that illusive 18th championship sooner rather than later, especially after adding Luka Doncic in a blockbuster trade.

Another thing that has not declined for James is his popularity, as the attention is something he has dealt with throughout his basketball playing career even dating back to his St. Vincent-St. Mary’s days. Being the icon that he is and wearing the purple and gold, the Ohio native still ranks No. 2 among the league’s top-selling jerseys for the first half of the 2024-25 season, via NBA:

The NBA's top-selling jerseys list… based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyXUQ sales from the first half of the 2024-25 season! pic.twitter.com/HMVMTULxJt — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2025

It is extremely impressive for James to still be near the top of the top-selling jerseys as his years in the league are limited. With all the accolades, there will never be another player like LeBron as his career is far from ordinary.

As the new faces of the league have been identified, like Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama, it’ll be interesting to see if those players will be able to surpass James in sales as he remains in the league. Nonetheless, it is impressive for the Lakers star to sustain this absurd notoriety through 22 seasons and counting, only being behind his rival Stephen Curry in jersey sales to this point.

While Doncic was eighth in the first half, he could climb all the way up to No. 1 in the second half after joining the Lakers.

LeBron James thankful for 21st All-Star nod

LeBron James has received tremendous support from his fans throughout his career, constantly buying his jerseys and voting him into the All-Star Game. James was named a starter for the 21st time this year and expressed gratitude to his fans and everyone else for making it happen.

“First of all, special thanks to my fans that voted me in in their portion. The coaches, players who had anything to do with me being a part of it, it’s always special and very humbling. I don’t take it for granted being an All-Star. When I was a kid, I always watched the All-Star Game and always wanted to be on that floor. It’s always special. Pretty happy about it.”

