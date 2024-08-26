Lakers News: LeBron James Releasing First Nike Signature Training Sneakers
LeBron James, Lakers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps no one has accomplished more on and off the court than LeBron James, who is set to enter his 22nd NBA season and seventh with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This summer alone has been a great one for James as it began with seeing his oldest son Bronny drafted by the Lakers. LeBron then signed a new contract of his own to remain in L.A. for one or two more seasons at near maximum money.

Despite turning 40 later this year, James then represented his country in the Olympics for the fourth time, bringing home a third gold medal while playing for Team USA. LeBron’s play in the tournament was stellar, taking home MVP honors.

Now, it appears that James will be dropping a new signature shoe with Nike, although this one isn’t for playing basketball in, via B/R Kicks:

These shoes are called the Nike LeBron TR 1 “Smoke Grey” and are set to be released this fall.

Even though James’ playing days aren’t over, he has begun building a business empire and that continues with the release of these training shoes.

Arguably no one is sports works harder than James, and now fans will have the chance to work out in the same shoes as him.

Jeanie Buss: LeBron James’ contract is bargain for Lakers

When speaking about LeBron James’ new contract, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss explained why she views it as a bargain for the organization and didn’t have a problem with him representing his country at the Olympics.

“I think, he’s so competitive, it’s really gotta be something that he wants to do. We always support our players in the decisions that they make in regards to playing for their national team or not. It was something that was important to LeBron and yes, he is our highest-paid player, but he’s still a bargain to me. He’s absolutely amazing. Because we’re a salary cap league, there’s only so much that we can pay him. He brings us the notoriety in the league but also internationally. He’s a huge star and he’s a great leader for this team. What he does for our young players, what he does for the community. We’re proud to be partners with him. It’s the same as Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant, because we’re in a capped league, they probably should have been paid twice what they get. But we can only pay him the maximum.”

