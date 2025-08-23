Lakers News: LeBron James Returning To China As Part Of Forever King Tour With Nike

LeBron James is the definition of a global superstar. The Los Angeles Lakers star entering his 23rd NBA season has had arguably as much international fame as any player in league history, and is a sight to see any time he steps foot in another country. His partnership with Nike has only increased that fame over the last two decades.

One place where James is particularly famous is in China, arguably the NBA’s biggest market including the United States. Basketball is massive in China, and no one has been more representative of NBA basketball over the last 23 years than LeBron.

So it stands to reason that Nike, as part of the Forever King Tour next month, is sending James to China for the 15th time:

LeBron James is returning to China for the 15th time with Nike as part of his upcoming Forever King Tour, deepening his connection with local basketball communities while marking the 20th anniversary of his first Nike tour of Asia. Ahead of his 23rd NBA season, LeBron will visit Shanghai and Chengdu next month to share his love for basketball with some of the world’s most ardent and loyal fans, inspiring the next generation along the way. “There’s an unbelievable love and appreciation for basketball in Asia that’s always incredible to experience,” says LeBron. “To have the opportunity to share the game with fans and connect with athletes all over the world means a lot to me.”

While in China, LeBron will work directly with young players from the Nike RISE program, which has enabled the growth and transformation of countless athletes over the past decade — supporting the development of the next generation by connecting passion with professional pathways.

It’s another remarkable opportunity for James to speak to the next generation of players directly and ensure that basketball is in a better place because of his contributions. A chance to meet LeBron would be inspiring to players regardless of where they are in the world.

Warriors have inquired about LeBron James multiple times

With the start of training camp just over a month away, the Lakers’ roster is essentially set for the start of the 2025-26 season.

Perhaps the only uncertainty involves the future of LeBron James. Despite picking up his player option to return to the Lakers, he made it clear that he wants to compete for championships and was unsure if L.A. had a roster good enough to do it.

All of that noise has quieted, however, mainly because James has not requested a trade and the Lakers have no desire to deal the 40-year-old. Even if they did, he holds a full no-trade clause so would be able to control his next destination.

Despite all of that, one team has apparently continued to reach out about a potential LeBron trade and that is the Golden State Warriors, although a trade doesn’t appear to be on the horizon.

