Lakers News: LeBron James Reveals Teams & Players He’ll Be Watching On NBA League Pass

Just like fans, NBA players tune in to view all of the top players and teams from around the league as they are just as entertained as everyone else from what certain players and teams are capable of. And that includes Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who has a bit more time to enjoy the rest of the league as he recovers from sciatica.

For as much as he is arguably the greatest player in the history of the NBA, James is also a massive fan who loves tuning in to watch the best put on a show. And in the latest episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast with Steve Nash, LeBron pointed to San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as a couple of the players he will be watching most this season:

“Obviously Wemby is one of those guys. I mean, obviously you look at Wemby, you wanna see what he’s gonna do every night. You know, he’s just a special talent and see if they can kind of make a little jump in their franchise. Obviously Giannis, you wanna see what Giannis can do. You love watching Giannis. Love watching Joker. There’s just certain guys. I love watching Book as well. I’m a big Devin Booker fan, obviously we won a gold medal together, he’s one of my favorite people in the league so I want to watch him as well. So there’s gonna be some opportunities for us to sit back and just watch and see how this whole thing plays out.”

Wembanyama already put the league on notice with his dominant 40-point, 15-rebound performance in the Spurs’ victory over the Dallas Mavericks and there is no doubt that was an eye-opening experience for LeBron and the rest of the league. James also pointed to a couple of teams that he has his eye on as the regular season gets underway:

“There’s a lot of teams. We haven’t mentioned Portland. They ended the year at a high last year when people said they should be tanking a little bit to get a better draft pick. Chauncey [Billups] had those guys playing at a high level and they added Jrue Holiday as well so what does that look like. What does Utah look like?I remember they started off the year last year so high and they obviously tailed off, but Lauri had an unbelievable summer so what does Utah look like. I don’t know it’s just gonna be another intriguing year. I’m up here sitting here like I’m not gonna be playing. Like I’m just gonna be watching League Pass on one channel and the Golf Channel on the other one.”

Hearing LeBron speak as if he won’t be facing off with these teams and players is hilarious and even he noticed how odd it is. But the Lakers superstar is right in that there are a lot of storylines as the NBA season gets underway.

Lakers’ LeBron James targeting a mid-November return to the court

LeBron James missed the Lakers’ season opener against the Golden State Warriors as he continues deal with sciatica, but he is targeting a return to the court for the Lakers in mid-November.

