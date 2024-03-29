Lakers News: LeBron James Sees Improvement In Grizzlies Rookie GG Jackson

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers took care of business against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in a game that could have been much closer if Memphis was at full strength. However, the injury bug has taken over the 2023-24 campaign with the Grizzlies, meaning players like 2023 second-round draft pick GG Jackson had the opportunity to play 29 minutes against the Lakers.

Jackson was not supposed to be a regular rotation player when the Grizzlies took him 45th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. Even though Jackson was arguably one of the players who fell the most from their expected position in last year’s draft, he was not seen as a Year 1 impact player. But the Grizzlies injuries have pushed him to the forefront of the rotation, and he is averaging 27.3 minutes per game since Jan. 13.

James, surprisingly, has a personal connection to Jackson having watched him play in high school and in college, where he shared the court with James’ nephew. After the oldest player in the NBA squared off with the youngest, James spoke about Jackson’s growth and how excited he is to see him getting that opportunity, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“Well ever since he’s been playing he’s gotten better and better. Had an opportunity a couple years ago to watch him light up Peach Jam for Team CP3. I feel like he was one of the best players at Peach Jam that year. He bypassed his senior year and went straight to South Carolina right? So obviously I felt he was ready to go to the college ranks and he was teammates with my nephew Meechie Johnson there at South Carolina so I got an opportunity to watch him a lot there. He’s gotten better and better every time he steps out on the floor for his ballclub. It’s good for him to get this experience early in his career.”

The young Grizzlies forward had an incredible response when he was asked if he had an opportunity to speak with James during the game on Wednesday, via Matt Infield of WMC Action News 5:

GG Jackson is hilarious 🤣🤣 "Did you get any interactions with LeBron tonight?" GG: "Other than him hitting fadeaways and f***ing us up, not really." But him and LBJ did share an embrace at the end of the game, first time GG has talked with him since Peach Jam years ago. pic.twitter.com/3iurnztTvB — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) March 28, 2024

It’s certainly a good feeling for Jackson to be recognized for his work by one of the game’s all-time greats. And James, being the basketball savant that he is, is likely to continue following Jackson’s career as it progresses.

