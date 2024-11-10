Lakers News

Lakers News: LeBron James Shares Wild Dream Involving Mike Krzyzewski

Daniel Starkand
3 Min Read
LeBron James, Lakers
Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players and athletes of all time and most people can only dream of playing with or against him.

At the end of the day though, James is a person too and has dreams and aspirations of his own, even 22 years into his illustrious career.

One dream that LeBron never got to achieve was playing basketball in college as he went straight from high school to the NBA. He has previously spoken about how he wishes he could have participated in March Madness at least once.

It appears those dreams are still happening as James took to social media on Sunday morning to reveal his wild dream involving former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski as well as Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre:

This was a fun dream but now that James is awake, he will begin his preparation for Sunday night’s game when the Lakers will host the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James doesn’t rule out possibility of playing with Bryce in NBA

One of LeBron James’ other dreams for a long time was playing with his son Bronny in the NBA. He was able to achieve that in the Lakers’ season opener, and it appears he now has his sights on something else.

James’ youngest son Bryce is currently a senior in high school and when asked about the possibility, LeBron did not rule out playing with him in the NBA either.

“Oh s—,” LeBron said while laughing when cleveland.com brought up Thompson’s comments. “Bryce is a senior. I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll see. That would be pretty cool. It’s all about my mind and then seeing how my body reacts over these next couple of years.”

LeBron would have to play at least two more seasons after this one in order for that to be possible.

