Lakers News: LeBron James Shares Wild Dream Involving Mike Krzyzewski

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players and athletes of all time and most people can only dream of playing with or against him.

At the end of the day though, James is a person too and has dreams and aspirations of his own, even 22 years into his illustrious career.

One dream that LeBron never got to achieve was playing basketball in college as he went straight from high school to the NBA. He has previously spoken about how he wishes he could have participated in March Madness at least once.

It appears those dreams are still happening as James took to social media on Sunday morning to reveal his wild dream involving former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski as well as Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre:

Just woke up from having a dream I was playing for Duke for Coach K inside Cameron Indoor Stadium! It was INSANE in there. Told Coach K it was an honor to suit up for him and he said the same thing back to me. He’s such a LEGEND! Then….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 10, 2024

It turned right into a concert. Snoop & Dre were the performers and they was doing the song “The Next Episode”. The roof inside Cameron damn near came off! Haha. Then my ⏰ went off and I woke up. 😱😁 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 10, 2024

This was a fun dream but now that James is awake, he will begin his preparation for Sunday night’s game when the Lakers will host the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James doesn’t rule out possibility of playing with Bryce in NBA

One of LeBron James’ other dreams for a long time was playing with his son Bronny in the NBA. He was able to achieve that in the Lakers’ season opener, and it appears he now has his sights on something else.

James’ youngest son Bryce is currently a senior in high school and when asked about the possibility, LeBron did not rule out playing with him in the NBA either.

“Oh s—,” LeBron said while laughing when cleveland.com brought up Thompson’s comments. “Bryce is a senior. I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll see. That would be pretty cool. It’s all about my mind and then seeing how my body reacts over these next couple of years.”

LeBron would have to play at least two more seasons after this one in order for that to be possible.

