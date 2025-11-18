Lakers News

Lakers News: LeBron James & Stephen Curry Not Planning On Playing In 2028 Olympics

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) react in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 USA Men’s Olympic Basketball Team is one of the most talented squads ever put together. Led by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, alongside Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, Team USA had an amazing run capped off by back-to-back exhilarating performances in the semi-finals and finals to ensure they took home the gold medal.

Those Olympics also marked the first time James and Curry were able to team up in a true competitive environment. The two were always on opposite sides, most notably in four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015-18 and had been the premier rivalry of this generation. The duo paired beautifully together and some may have been hoping to see them team up one last time with the 2028 Olympics taking place in Los Angeles.

However, both shot that down in the latest episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast with LeBron making it clear that he will not be playing in 2028 while Curry wouldn’t completely rule it out, but called it highly unlikely he will be suiting up for Team USA again:

No one would put anything past James as he has already redefined how good a player can be this late into his career, but playing until 2028 at the age of 44 seems like a stretch even for him. Likewise, Curry would be 40-years-old by the time those Olympics roll around so “highly unlikely” was the proper way of describing his chances of suiting up again.

That being said, the two gave fans across the world an absolutely memorable performance for Team USA in 2024. LeBron won tournament MVP while Curry taking over in those final two games will be etched in the memories of basketball fans everywhere for years to come.

LeBron James discusses sciatica recovery amidst impending return for Lakers

For LeBron James currently, his focus is solely on getting his body right and making his season debut for the Lakers. James has been dealing with sciatica which caused him to miss opening night for the first time in his NBA career and the Lakers superstar admitted it has been tough to be forced to sit out.

“It sucks. It definitely sucks,” he admitted. “Never in my life since I started playing the game of basketball have I ever not started the season, in my life. So it’s been a it’s been a mind test but I’m built for it and it’s been putting in the work, both mentally and physically trying to get myself ready to rejoin the team.”

