Lakers News: LeBron James Stresses Teams Win Championships, Not Individuals

With Luka Doncic and LeBron James leading the way, not to mention Austin Reaves, there was a belief that the Los Angeles Lakers could make a deep postseason run. However, they would be eliminated in the first-round by the Minnesota Timberwolves in just five games.

While James and Doncic give the Lakers an excellent foundation, it was the play of the role players that ultimately made the difference in the series against Minnesota. The likes of Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo gave a major boost and overall the Timberwolves were just a more complete team.

And it is that point that stands out to LeBron the most. In a recent episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast with Steve Nash, the Lakers superstar stressed that it is teams who win championships, not individual players:

“I’ve definitely learned over the years that teams win championships. Always. Teams always win championships and yes, individuals get a lot of the accolades and the praise, but a collective group wins championships. You have your big guys that make big plays at the end of games, throughout the game or whatever the case may be, but ultimately teams win championships and I understand that. It’s never just about me and Luka, it was never just about Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, it was always Minnesota vs. the Lakers. And I understand that and I am at a point in my career now where I don’t lose sleep over that like, ‘F— how did me and Luka lose?’ There’s eight other guys on the floor.”

This is something that has been proven throughout the history of the NBA. As LeBron said, certain individuals get the accolades and praise, but it takes a full team effort to win championships and those role players make all the difference in the world.

Lakers history is full of players like Derek Fisher, Robert Horry, Michael Cooper, Brian Shaw, Metta World Peace, Alex Caruso and countless others who have played major roles in the franchise’s 17 championships. And there is no doubt that the front office will be hard at work this offseason looking to bring in the right pieces for banner No. 18.

Lakers’ LeBron James calls out Tyrese Haliburton haters

Even though the Lakers are eliminated, LeBron James is still keeping a very close eye on the NBA Playoffs and recent performance of Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton really stood out to him.

As Haliburton was dominant in the Pacers’ Game 5 victory to eliminate the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron took to social media to call out all those who ranked Haliburton as the NBA’s most overrated player, adding that he is someone any player should love to be a teammate of.

