Lakers News: LeBron James Surprised It Took 22 Seasons To Record Four Straight Triple-Doubles

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may have started the 2024-25 season a bit slow by his standards, but he’s started to find his groove the past couple of weeks.

James has assumed point guard duties on the floor after D’Angelo Russell was moved to the bench, and the Lakers offense has flourished as a result. James has been able to impact the game in multiple areas since the change and he had another strong performance in the team’s most recent win against the San Antonio Spurs.

James didn’t score many points, but he stuffed the stat sheet as he recorded 15 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists to pick up his fourth consecutive triple-double. It was the first time in his career that he’s ever had four straight triple-doubles and comes right after becoming the oldest player in NBA history to record three straight triple-doubles.

After the game, James admitted he was surprised it took this long for him to accomplish the feat but credited his teammates for helping him get there, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Probably that I did it in season 22,” James said about the most surprising aspect of this career-best streak. “It takes a lot (of effort) but it takes some great teammates along the way too. Those only assists only happen when your guys are making shots. I just try to put the ball on time and on target and then defensively, rebounding. Just trying to help on the glass with AD and the rest of the guys. Sprinkle in a little points from time to time. But waiting 22 years to do something is wild, so that’s a good question right there.”

Even though James shot 6-of-12 from the field, he didn’t think he had much of an offensive rhythm. However, he highlighted his ability to still make an impact even when he’s not scoring.

“I played like shit. I was not in a good rhythm,” James said candidly. “Offensively, I wasn’t in a good rhythm. Being able to do other things. The best thing about my game is that I can not have any rhythm offensively and still have an impact on the game. I was able to do that tonight.”

There were a couple of possessions where it felt like James settled for a shot where he could’ve kept the basketball moving instead, but he came up big when it mattered most. Fortunately, even if the shot isn’t falling he’s still just as dangerous as a playmaker and he was routinely making the right pass against the San Antonio defense.

With Davis taking over more of the scoring responsibility, it’s allowed James to go back to being more of a facilitator and it’s a formula that’s worked in the pass. Head coach JJ Redick would be wise to continue with James handling the basketball because the offense is at its best when he’s spearheading it.

JJ Redick and Rui Hachimura note LeBron James’ mastery of basketball

LeBron James can do everything on the floor and Rui Hachimura and Redick noted how the Lakers star has been able to master basketball during his career.

