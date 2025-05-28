Lakers News: LeBron James To Appear In Live Taping Of ‘The Shop’ In Partnership With Fanatics

Fanatics announced a comprehensive partnership with Fulwell Entertainment’s “The Shop” at Fanatics Fest NYC, which will feature a live taping of the show headlined by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

James will host the episode alongside Paul Rivera and Maverick Carter and feature guests such as NFL legend Tom Brady, NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama and popular Twitch streamer and online personality Kai Cenat. Fanatics Fest NYC is from June 20-22 and the live taping of “The Shop” will be on June 21.

The episode will launch on “The Shop’s” official YouTube channel on Thursday, June 26 with more episodes of the popular series to be released later this summer.

The Shop is coming to the big stage at Fanatics Fest this June. You don’t want to miss this these conversations 👀 Tickets in bio. pic.twitter.com/KnUSkwuD3M — Fanatics (@Fanatics) May 28, 2025

“It’s been incredible to see The Shop grow from an award-winning series into a cultural touchstone that brings audiences into the conversation and the experience. We saw that meaningful interaction with the success of The Shop’s product line launched last year and we’re always looking for new ways to bring it to life,” said Maverick Carter, co-CEO of Fulwell Entertainment and co-host of The Shop. “Fanatics Fest is the perfect partner for this first all-encompassing fan experience as they are at the intersection of sports fans and culture, just like The Shop.”

James and Carter have worked hard over the years to produce a show like “The Shop” that tackles several topics alongside athletes, artists and other celebrities. Their unique perspective offers an inside-look at how the top talents in their respective fields view the world while providing excellent content in the meantime.

Now, James will now have an opportunity to speak with Brady, Cenat and Wembanyama about a variety of subjects that fans will surely enjoy.

Aside from the live taping, fans in attendance for Fanatics Fest NYC will be treated to the true barbershop and manicure experience. They’ll also be able to purchase “The Shop” grooming products while also being afforded an opportunity to take a photo in one of the barber chairs.

LeBron James discusses increased physicality in playoffs

LeBron James has been busy with his own podcast “Mind the Game” where he talks basketball-related items such as the increased physicality in the postseason.

“If they’re going to allow it to be as physical as it is, you got to give us a little time to prepare for it… Post All-Star break is usually like 30 games left, so maybe like 12 to 15 games left for the regular season. Like a month. Give us a month to prepare for it, because it goes from 0 to 100. It goes from us to be able to no body check, no hand checking, no pushing a guy off their spot, no rerouting guys at all for 6.5-7 months and then, two months straight, have at it. No holds barred. And it’s fun. We don’t have a problem with it, it’s just a contrast of not being able to get into that flow. It’s definitely, over the last like you said, 10-15 years they’ve allowed us to do it, and it’s fun. I personally wish we could do it all year. But I also have the body makeup for it to do it all year too. It wouldn’t be beneficial to the product to, you know, run a sprint during a marathon.”

