Lakers News: LeBron James Uses Celtics’ Derrick White As Example For Bronny & Bryce

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is in one of the most unique positions in the history of sports. While still being near the top of his game and playing elite basketball heading into Year 23 in the NBA, he is also a father to one NBA player — Bronny James — and one top prospect heading into his Freshman year of college at Arizona — Bryce James.

So while focusing on his own career, LeBron is also helping be a motivator and a parent to his kids, who are facing professional basketball on their own for the first time. And one way LeBron does that, he says, is by providing some real-life examples for advice.

And one player he recently used to motivate Bronny and Bryce is Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. The veteran guard has become one of the league’s absolute best role players and his value for the Celtics the last couple seasons has been immeasurable. On the latest episode of “Mind the Game” with Steve Nash, LeBron explained how he used White’s success as advice for his kids:

“So I have a group chat with me, Bronny and Bryce. And from time to time, I’ll just send them things that focus them back in, so I sent this June 18, 2024. I’ll tell you who this guy is after I read this. Unranked in high school, zero D1 scholarship offers, played three years of Division 2 basketball at UCCS, transferred to Colorado and now is an NBA champion on one of the best teams in the NBA. That guy is Derrick White, hell of a player. And my message was to them: ‘Everybody’s road to success is different, so stay locked in and patient.’ That was my message to my boys last year.”

Bronny and Bryce both attended Division 1 schools straight out of high school, unlike White. However, there is no denying that Bronny has faced significant hardship to get to where he is now. He suffered a cardiac arrest going into his freshman year at USC. He worked his way back, got drafted, faced immense public scrutiny and has improved on and off the court through it all.

It remains to be seen what Bryce’s path is moving forward, but he has two incredible examples of determination to look up to within his own family. And he also can look at LeBron’s advice using White to stay the course and stay patient.

LeBron James reacts to Tyrese Haliburton’s Game 7 injury

Sunday night marked the first Game 7 in an NBA Finals since 2016, although the wind was sucked out of the game early when Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton went down with what appeared to be a significant injury.

Haliburton was in the midst of a stellar playoff run, leading the Pacers to the final round and taking the loaded Oklahoma City Thunder to a Game 7. Haliburton had been playing through a calf strain in recent games and it finally caught up to him as after making three consecutive triples, he suffered a non-contact injury that was later confirmed to be a torn Achilles. The Thunder went on to earn the victory as a result.

After the injury, the whole basketball world came together to offer well wishes for Haliburton, and that included LeBron James.

