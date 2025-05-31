Lakers News

Lakers News: Luka Doncic Appearing On ‘Mind The Game’ With LeBron James & Steve Nash

Ron Gutterman
3 Min Read
LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Lakers, Mavericks
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

When JJ Redick became the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, that signaled the end of the “Mind the Game” podcast that he and LeBron James hosted together. But LeBron decided to revive the podcast without Redick, bringing in another brilliant basketball mind in former MVP guard Steve Nash.

Nash is a two-time MVP winner and one of the greatest pure point guards in NBA history. And so far, he and James have had some fascinating conversations about playoff basketball, the off-court work it takes to maintain greatness and much more.

Now, James and Nash are bringing in a guest. And it should be a fascinating conversation with LeBron’s teammate, NBA superstar and another incredible high IQ player in Luka Doncic, the podcast announced on Saturday morning:

This should be a must-listen episode given the collective brilliance of James, Nash and Doncic. They are likely to talk about L.A.’s 2024-25 season and where things went wrong in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They may also discuss the future of their partnership together, even though LeBron’s contract situation for next season remains uncertain.

Luka has long been one of LeBron’s favorite players in the league, in part because he believes they see the game a similar way. That has already proven itself in moments on the court, but Sunday’s episode of “Mind the Game” could also show that well.

Danny Green doesn’t think LeBron James & Luka Doncic can win

The Lakers are heading into the offseason with a simple and clear goal, and that’s building a championship contender around Luka Doncic and LeBron James. They knew they didn’t have one in 2024-25, but hoped they could make a run anyways without a traditional starting center. Instead, they lost in five games in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While the margin for error on turning their current roster into a contender is slim, both Doncic and James have shown that they can lead teams deep into the playoffs in recent years if they are built properly. LeBron has won a championship and been to a second Western Conference Finals in the last five years. Luka was just in the NBA Finals with the Dallas Mavericks last season.

But one former player who doesn’t fully believe in the Luka-LeBron tandem is Danny Green, a member of the 2020 Lakers team that won the NBA championship. He sees enough flaws in L.A.’s top two that building out a contending roster feels unlikely.

ByRon Gutterman
