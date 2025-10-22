Lakers News: Luka Doncic Believes Groin Injury Is ‘Probably Nothing’

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off the 2025-26 season on Tuesday night, but they unfortunately fell to the Golden State Warriors, 119-109.

Worse than the loss though was that Doncic was seen hobbling late in the game after appearing to hurt his groin. The superstar then took more than an hour and a half to speak to the media after the game, likely getting treatment on the injury.

When Doncic did speak though, he downplayed that it will be an issue moving forward.

“It’s probably nothing,” he said. “Just felt it a little bit because my hip went the opposite way. Felt it a little bit, but it’s probably nothing.”

Despite what Doncic said, this is obviously a bit of a concern for the Lakers. They are already without LeBron James so if Luka were to miss time, it would be tough to muster enough offense to compete on a nightly basis.

That was evident against the Warriors as Doncic was incredible, finishing with a game-high 43 points on 17-of-27 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block.

That still wasn’t enough, but it was good to see Luka look that good after completely transforming his body this past offseason and getting into the best shape of his life.

After the game, he discussed the differences he felt on the court with his improved conditioning.

“Probably just more attacking the paint,” Doncic said. “I think I’m getting better on the defensive end, I’m just trying to get more involved, more communication. But overall, 41 minutes, so I like that… Like I said, I was less tired and in better shape. So just trying to get a win.”

The Lakers may not have gotten the win on Opening Night, but Doncic’s play was unquestionably a huge positive and the hope is that this groin issue will not affect his status moving forward. The Lakers don’t return to the court until Friday though, so he will have a couple of days to get right.

JJ Redick expects Luka Doncic to be in MVP conversation

Luka Doncic is now the face of the Lakers franchise and JJ Redick expects him to be in the MVP conversation as long as the team wins enough this season.

“He’s motivated by winning,” Redick said. “I know this because I talk to him about it all the time. He’s motivated by winning and if we win at a high level, he will be in that conversation for MVP.”

