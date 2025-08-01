Lakers News: Luka Doncic Believes Thunder Deserved 2025 NBA Championship

Luka Doncic has done everything this offseason to position himself and the Los Angeles Lakers to compete for a title as soon as the 2025-26 season.

Doncic’s body transformation is a sight to behold as the Lakers star is visibly thinner with more muscle definition. He clearly heard all the criticism about his weight and diet and now looks like a man on a mission as he looks forward to his first full season in Los Angeles.

After losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs, Doncic and the rest of the Lakers were forced to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder advance to the 2025 NBA Finals when they beat the Indiana Pacers in a thrilling seven-game series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capped off his historic season by winning Finals MVP and establishing the Thunder as the league’s next potential dynasty.

Over a month later, Doncic said Oklahoma City deserved to win and warned that the Western Conference has several teams who can win it all next year, via YES Network:

“Honestly, I think they deserved it. They had great players and they really played really well. I think the West is so stacked right now, we have so many teams and you never know what to expect.”

Doncic knows when credit is due and the Thunder did everything right on the way to the franchise’s first championship. While Gilgeous-Alexander was the constant source of offense Oklahoma City needed, their stifling defense at every level of the floor is what really set them apart.

The Thunder seem poised to rule the Western Conference for years to come because of their collective talent, youth and endless draft capital they can use to replenish their roster. Teams like the Lakers might have their best chance to win this upcoming season before Oklahoma City’s star trio hits its peak, so Doncic getting in shape was a massive boost to their chances.

At his best, Doncic has a case as the best player in the world and he’ll need to be close to that level of superstar if the purple and gold hope to compete with the Thunder and the rest of the projected title contenders.

Luka Doncic avoids talking about contract extension

The most important thing the Lakers need to do is secure a contract extension with Luka Doncic, though all signs are pointing to the two committing long-term. Doncic was recently asked about his upcoming contract, and declined to comment due to NBA rules.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!