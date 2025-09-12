Lakers News: Luka Doncic Buys Maria Sharapova’s Home In Manhattan Beach

Although Luka Doncic and Slovenia were eliminated in the quarterfinals of EuroBasket 2025, the Los Angeles Lakers star is feeling proud of how and he his teammates played.

Doncic led an undermanned Slovenia team to a victory over a favored Italy squad before pushing the EuroBasket favorites Germany into a competitive matchup. Although Doncic came up short, his play should give the Lakers plenty of optimism that he’s set to have a career year during the 2025-26 season.

Doncic will be counted on to lead the purple and gold for the foreseeable future after inking a three-year extension, though the team has an outside shot of winning a title this upcoming season. He has expressed his commitment to the franchise and sounds ready to make another championship run.

The Lakers star finally has time to get settled in his new home and he made a big personal move by buying a house in Manhattan Beach that was previously owned by tennis star Maria Sharapova, via Sandra Barrera of The Southern California News Group:

Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers in late August paid $25 million for the Manhattan Beach home of retired five-time Grand Slam singles champion Maria Sharapova. The modern three-story house features five bedrooms, a two-lane bowling alley and a great room that opens to the pool’s edge. Doncic, the 26-year-old Slovenian basketball player who signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Lakers in August, acquired the property through his business manager, Lara Beth Seager, according to records viewed at PropertyShark.com and confirmed by the Southern California News Group.

One of the perks of playing for the Lakers is the proximity to beach cities like Manhattan Beach, a popular living area for celebrities and athletes alike. As soon as Doncic was traded to Los Angeles, he noted how much he loves being near the ocean and his new home now overlooks it.

Doncic seems like he’s fully moved on from his break up with the Dallas Mavericks and is planting roots down in Los Angeles after staying in hotels and renting to finish last season. It’s a great sign to see Doncic entrench himself in the community and it’ll be fun to watch him represent the storied franchise for years to come.

Luka Doncic extension has led increased willingness from Lakers to take back long-term money

Luka Doncic looked the part of an MVP candidate in EuroBasket, leading all players in scoring and displaying his usual dominance on the floor. His play on the floor has reportedly influenced the Lakers to potentially take on more long-term money in deals, looking to compete for a championship right away.

