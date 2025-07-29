Lakers News: Luka Doncic Caught Off Guard By Aaron Judge’s Height; Believes He Can Play In NBA

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has been in the spotlight in recent days with Men’s Health putting him on their cover to discuss his offseason body transformation. Doncic looks like a completely different person after dropping weight and adding muscle, which bodes well for the Lakers moving forward if he can maintain that level of commitment.

Additionally, Doncic has returned to the United States for a promotional tour with Jordan Brand. He will make his way to Los Angeles this weekend as part of that, but he first stopped in the Big Apple and took in the New York Yankees’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

Doncic’s visit to Yankee Stadium included getting to meet fellow Jordan Brand athlete Aaron Judge, who signed some shoes for the Lakers star:

Luka Doncic got his shoes signed by Aaron Judge during his visit to Yankee Stadium. (via @YESNetwork) pic.twitter.com/RbjCjPTuc3 — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) July 28, 2025

Doncic also stopped by the YES Network booth for an interview and when asked about Judge, he said the 6’7″ baseball star was taller than he was expecting:

“Yeah, I was amazed. When you see him on TV, he doesn’t look like that.”

Luka added that he believes Judge could play in the NBA as a power forward with that size:

“He can play. I think power forward.”

While Doncic is right that Judge likely could have played in the NBA if he wanted, it’s safe to say the two-time American League MVP and seven-time All-Star made the right choice pursuing baseball.

Seeing Doncic and Judge essentially be the same size emphasizes that as while Judge is one of the biggest baseball players ever, he would be around average in the NBA.

Knowing Doncic though, he probably envisioned throwing lobs to Judge coming out of the pick and roll when he met him at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Luka Doncic inspired by Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant in offseason workouts

Luka Doncic has made a commitment to transforming his body this offseason, and the Lakers star named two NBA legends that helped inspire the change.

“MJ and Kobe, you know, they really did a lot in their careers,” he says. “They sacrificed a lot.”

Perhaps no two NBA players have ever been more committed to their craft than Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, so those are certainly two great choices for Doncic to emulate in his offseason workout routine.

