Lakers News: Luka Doncic Collaborating With Overwatch

Luka Doncic has had an eventful first summer as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He first made headlines for his rapid body transformation after a disappointing first round exit to end the 2024-25 season. He then went on a Jordan Brand promotional tour before signing a three-year extension with the Lakers. From there, he returned to Slovenia and is preparing to compete in FIBA EuroBasket.

With all that going on, Doncic has been one of the league’s most talked-about players all summer long. And it stands to reason that that would be the case in his first offseason with the Lakers. It was known almost immediately what the move from Dallas to L.A. would do for Luka’s brand, and that is in full swing.

Adding to the list is a recent collaboration with the popular video game, Overwatch. Games like Overwatch will sometimes do sports collabs, allowing gamers to either dress up as or play like certain famous athletes. That’s the goal with bringing a Doncic skin to the game, via Overwatch:

Cowboys never die 😤🔥 Think you’re a sharpshooter like Luka Dončić? Earn exclusive Luka rewards and try out his custom Stadium builds when you hop into Season 18 TOMORROW 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/i9oUT6NcJo — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 25, 2025

“Many have seen how competitive I am on the basketball court, but you may not know that I’m just as competitive when I’m playing Overwatch,” Doncic said in a statement. “I love this game, and am excited about this partnership. It’s special to be in the game in a way that other players can be part of.”

Season 18 of Overwatch was released on Tuesday morning, meaning fans of the Lakers, Doncic and the game can now go in and play as one of the game’s best and most popular athletes. There are also exclusive Luka rewards that can be earned by playing the game.

As part of the partnership, Luka will be featured on Overwatch-themed billboards across Los Angeles, Dallas, and in Katowice, Poland where Doncic is currently competing in EuroBasket. Fans in Los Angeles will soon spot Stadium Mode billboards featuring Luka around Crypto.com Arena and LA Live. In Dallas, an Overwatch-themed billboard will be seen just steps from American Airlines Center. If you’ve been looking for a new way to see Luka play, now’s your chance.

“Sharpshooter 77” will also make his mark in-game with a player title of the same name, a 77 loot box giveaway, a golden basketball weapon charm emblazoned with Luka’s iconic jersey number, and a spray. Players will be able to play through special Stadium hero builds inspired by Luka’s on-court persona, including: “Luka Magic” Cassidy, “Lucio Dunk” and “Hooper Zarya.”

Doncic’s star was always going to shine even brighter in Los Angeles than it did in Dallas. However, it’s remarkable to see just how quickly Luka has gotten used to be the franchise cornerstone of the Lakers. Given how shocking his exit was from the Mavericks, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see him take some time to adjust to the new role.

Furkan Korkmaz pays compliment to Luka Doncic

A benefit to being a franchise like the Lakers is they tend to get lucky and find a superstar to lead them through various eras. That next face is Luka Doncic and the hope is he will be that until he retires after recently signing an extension with the organization.

After getting traded by the Mavericks, Doncic aims to have a redemption-type season in 2025-26 and be in that MVP conversation. The 26-year-old looks poised to live up to expectations as he is in phenomenal shape and is putting up impressive numbers in EuroBasket so far this summer.

Despite the Slovenian National Team struggling through exhibition play, Doncic has still looked really good. Not many players have his resume at age 26, and the best days for Luka are still ahead of him.

Former NBA and Turkish forward Furkan Korkmaz knows that as he recently paid Doncic the ultimate compliment, saying we will look back on his greatness 10 years down the road.

