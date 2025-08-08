Lakers News: Luka Doncic Discusses What He Learned While Taking Break From Basketball

One of the more interesting notes of the complete physical transformation undergone by Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic was the fact that he did not touch a basketball for an entire month while focusing solely on his body and getting into excellent shape.

Many players might choose to balance workouts with training sessions in order to stay sharp, but Luka chose to put everything he had into his workouts and getting into the best shape possible before even thinking about getting on the court.

That can be extremely difficult for someone like Doncic, who has been playing basketball basically non-stop since he was a teenager and truly loves the game. But getting away from the game for a little while allowed for the Lakers superstar to rediscover his love for other sports as he discussed recently, via Ekipa:

“I know how much basketball means to me. It has given me a lot in my life. But I also like to play other sports. The first three or four days were hard for me without basketball, but then I just got used to it.”

Even for those who love the game of basketball more than anything, it can be beneficial to get some time away from the game and have other things in your life. For Doncic, he wanted to dedicate himself fully to transforming his body and while it was tough at first, eventually he got used to it and found other things to take up that space.

For someone as talented as Luka, a month away isn’t going to erode his skills and there is no doubt that since he got back on the court he has been doing everything in his power to take his game to the next level. That’ll also be on display as he is set to lead his native Slovenia during FIBA EuroBasket 2025 and the end result will hopefully be a new version of Luka leading the Lakers to greatness once the season begins.

Rob Pelinka credits Luka Doncic’s team for hard work & dedication

It isn’t just Luka Doncic on his own putting in this work, but he has an entire staff all working in unison to help him reach that next level both on and off the court. The trainers, managers and staff don’t always get credit, but Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka made sure to take some time during the press conference announcing Luka’s contract extension to praise the superstar’s team for the work they put in.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!