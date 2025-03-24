Lakers News: Luka Doncic Foundation & Aspen Institute Announce Partnership

With the annual Project Play Summit kicking off in Berkeley, Calif., on Monday, the Luka Doncic Foundation and Aspen Institute have announced a partnership to help drive structural change in youth basketball.

The basis of these conversations will include new research conducted through the partnership as well as the learnings presented in the Luka Doncic Foundation’s “Inside Youth Basketball” report released last December.

Key goals of the partnership include reiterating the Total Hoops Approach — a philosophy for youth basketball developed by the Luka Doncic Foundation — as well as fostering an environment in which the framework can be implemented to benefit young athletes.

“Play changes lives – and our mission is to ensure the youth sports ecosystem reflects that truth,” said Lara Beth Seager, Chief Executive Officer of the Luka Doncic Foundation.

“From the start, Luka understood that transforming youth sports would require a full-team effort – and that we wouldn’t have all the answers on our own. Achieving real change means bringing experts together to explore the issues, propose solutions and collaborate for impact. By partnering with the Aspen Institute’s Project Play initiative, alongside the NBA and WNBA, we hope to encourage meaningful conversations that lead to lasting progress.”

The collaboration is in its early stages and more details about the project will be released later this year.

“Luka plays with joy, which we want every child to feel with a ball in their hands,” said Tom Farrey, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Sports & Society Program.

“We’re thrilled he wants to make that happen, not just by the example he sets on court but by the deep, meaningful work he aims to do through his foundation. Systems change is hard, but with teammates like Luka, we can help communities build healthier kids through sports.”

Luka Doncic swaps Lakers jersey with soccer legend Thierry Henry

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their second consecutive game on Saturday night with a 146-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls despite Luka Doncic having another big performance.

The five-time All-Star scored a team-high 34 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including 29 in the first half. He also went an efficient 8-of-13 from behind the arc but did have seven turnovers as well.

Doncic put on a show for the sold-out crowd at Crypto.com Arena, which included French soccer legend Thierry Henry.

Before the game, Doncic and Jaxson Hayes swapped their Lakers jerseys with Henry and received autographed Arsenal jerseys in return.

