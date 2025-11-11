Lakers News: Luka Doncic Happy To Have Austin Reaves Back In Lineup

The Los Angeles Lakers got back on track in the second game of their road trip, taking down the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Of course, Luka Doncic was amazing once again, but the biggest news was that Austin Reaves returned to the Lakers lineup after missing three games due to a groin strain.

Reaves didn’t miss a beat in his return, finishing with 24 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the victory. He also got to the free throw line 11 times so it was business as usual for the guard after a week on the sidelines.

The Lakers were certainly happy to have him back in the lineup and so Doncic, who called it great to have Reaves back and credited him for a strong performance after being out multiple games, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“It’s great. I was pushing him to get back… It’s always great to have him back. He’s an amazing player, you saw it today. After missing [three games], it’s not easy to just come back and perform the way he performed. So props to him and we’re happy to have him back.”

Reaves returned for the Lakers and was able to pick right back up where he left off. Aside from his 3-point shot, everything else was just like normal for Reaves and the Lakers needed it after their abysmal loss to the Atlanta Hawks in their previous game.

Reaves and Doncic have proven themselves to be the best offensive backcourt in the NBA so far this season and that showed itself once again in Charlotte. The duo play off of each other extremely well and their chemistry is off the charts both on and off the court.

Doncic again led the way with 38 points on 14-of-28 shooting, along with six rebounds and seven assists, but having Reaves out there lessens the load on him, and makes the Lakers an even more dangerous team overall so it makes sense why the superstar is glad to see him back in uniform.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves felt ‘great’ in return vs. Hornets

The important question in Austin Reaves’ return was how he felt during and after the game and all seems well on that front. Reaves spoke on when he felt his groin injury pop up and how he really wanted to return in the Lakers’ previous game against the Hawks, but is feeling great after the win over the Hornets.

