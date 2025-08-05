Lakers News: Luka Doncic Has ‘Moved On’ From Mavericks Trade

More than half a year later and it’s still surreal that Luka Doncic is now the face of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers were somehow able to find their new superstar midseason after the Dallas Mavericks inexplicably gave up on Doncic after he just led them to the 2024 NBA Finals. Doncic was understandably devastated by the trade because he had expected to spend his whole career in Dallas, but now finds himself in Los Angeles with an organization that understands how to treat superstars.

The 26-year-old recently showed his commitment to the Lakers when he signed a three-year extension with a player option for the 2028-29 season. Doncic could have waited to sign, but wound up inking a deal to secure his financial future while giving him an out down the line to recoup even more money.

Doncic looked visibly happier at his press conference and for good reason as his manager Lara Beth Seager revealed that he has moved on from the Mavericks trade, via Dan Woike of The Athletic:

Lara Beth Seager, Dončić’s manager, said he’s no longer carrying any baggage from his exit from Dallas. “He’s moved on,” she told The Athletic.

Seager added that Doncic is all-in on Los Angeles and is doing what is needed to win:

“He’s only looking forward. And he’s here. He wants to get the best players here. He wants to win, and he knows it starts with him,” Seager said. “And I think that’s what he proved this offseason. ‘OK, everyone wants to say or people think that they know me or I’m not a leader or I’m this way, or I’m that way, I don’t care. They can think and say whatever they want. “I’m gonna show them who I am.’”

Doncic may be 26 years old with several years of his prime remaining, but he’s operating like someone who’s willing to do whatever it takes to capture a championship right away. After this past season, there were questions and criticisms hurled at Doncic, but he has an opportunity to quiet any doubters and reestablish himself as one of the best players in the world.

Dallas may have brought out the best version of Doncic and Los Angeles is fortunate to have someone like him leading the franchise for years to come.

Luka Doncic wants to raise banners and have jersey retired by Lakers

While Luka Doncic has yet to win a championship, he remains focused on raising banners and expressed a desire to have his jersey retired by the Lakers when it’s all said and done.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!