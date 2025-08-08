Lakers News: Luka Doncic Looking To Prove His Doubters Wrong

Following the shocking trade of superstar guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, a number of stories began to come out about the Dallas Mavericks, and particularly general manager Nico Harrison, being concerned about his work ethic. There was this idea floating around that Doncic was a bit lazy and unwilling to get into the best possible shape.

While this didn’t stop many, including most of the Dallas fanbase, from blasting the Mavericks for trading Doncic, some questions about his overall dedication and work ethic did remain. The fact that Luka also came under scrutiny for his performance in the NBA Finals the prior year only added to that as some wondered whether he was really someone who could lead a team to a championship despite his immense talent.

But now that Doncic is locked in with the Lakers for the foreseeable future, he is ready to prove his all of his doubters wrong, as his manager Lara Beth Seager told Dan Woike of The Athletic:

“He’s only looking forward. And he’s here. He wants to get the best players here. He wants to win, and he knows it starts with him,” Seager said. “And I think that’s what he proved this offseason. ‘OK, everyone wants to say or people think that they know me or I’m not a leader or I’m this way, or I’m that way, I don’t care. They can think and say whatever they want. “I’m gonna show them who I am.’”

Sometimes, those outside forces can really drive a player to the next level. The likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are known for taking any perceived slight personal and using it to fuel them and Doncic is built from that same cloth.

It started with the Lakers superstar getting into the best shape of his career this offseason and once the NBA season begins, Luka will be looking to lead his team to great success on the court and silence anyone who has ever questioned what he is capable of.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic outlines goals for Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025

Before the NBA season begins, Luka Doncic will be leading his native Slovenia as they participate in the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 tournament. Doncic will be one of many NBA stars taking part in the tournament, including Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Lakers’ superstar has high goals for his squad, wanting to walk away with a medal.

