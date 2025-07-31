Lakers News: Luka Doncic Was Motivated By Playoff Loss To Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic looks and sounds like a man on a mission as recent photos of his new physique sent the basketball world in a frenzy.

Doncic is currently on a tour to promote Jordan Brand, giving fans a first-hand look at all the hard work he’s done on and off the floor to completely transform his body. He has heard all the noise and chatter about how he was out of shape last season, but the Lakers star certainly did his part to quiet those voices.

Now, Doncic heads into arguably the most important season of his career as the NBA will eagerly be waiting to see what he can do on the floor now that he’s in the best shape of his life. Not only did Doncic have to endure a shocking midseason trade, he and the Lakers were unceremoniously eliminated in the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves in just five games.

The Slovenian star wasn’t his best against Minnesota and immediately made the call to his team to get started on his offseason training after feeling motivation from the loss, via Andrew Heffernan and Ebenezer Samuel of Men’s Health:

Then came the 4-1 playoff series decimation at the hands of the Timberwolves. One day after that loss, Dončić texted Seager to start his offseason training program ASAP. “So every summer I try my best to work on different things,” he says. “Obviously, I’m very competitive. This summer was just a little bit different, you know. It kind of motivated me to be even better.”

Doncic was hounded by a plethora of Timberwolves defenders who guarded him full court and made sure he had to work for all of his shots. By the end of games, he was visibly exhausted while the younger and more athletic Minnesota players took advantage.

By all accounts, the Lakers will go as far as Doncic can take them next season but the early signs are encouraging to say the least. Doncic has the upside to be the best player in the league and this upcoming year would be the best time to remind the NBA that he’s can be even better than he already is.

Luka Doncic emphasizes need to continue taking care of body

Luka Doncic’s body transformation is the first step in reclaiming his status as a top-three player in the NBA, but he also understands that he needs to continue taking care of his body to remain amongst the elite.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!