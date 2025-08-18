Lakers News: Luka Doncic Will Play For Slovenia On Tuesday Vs. Great Britain

Fans around the world held their breath in fear when Luka Doncic had his knee landed on by a teammate during Slovenia’s recent EuroBasket exhibition. Especially fans of the Los Angeles Lakers, who just saw Doncic sign a three-year contract extension to stay with the purple and gold.

Doncic missed the rest of that game and suffered what was publicly diagnosed as a knee contusion. The Slovenian team was scheduled to practice on Monday ahead of their next exhibition on Tuesday evening against Great Britain. And it was at that practice that Doncic would be evaluated and his status for that game would be determined.

In what was the best possible news for Lakers fans, Slovenia fans and basketball fans around the world, Doncic appears good to go for Tuesday’s game, the Slovenia National Team announced:

#mojtim pripravljen na jutrišnjo tekmo proti Veliki Britaniji v Areni Stožice ob 20. uri. ⚡️

Na tekmi bo nastopil tudi kapetan, Luka Dončić! 💙 Vstopnice še vedno na voljo na https://t.co/EdPnalMh5H in Petrolovih prodajnih mestih. 🫵🏼@TelemachSi I @TriglavGroup pic.twitter.com/pTLk2JvnrC — Košarkarska zveza SIovenije (@kzs_si) August 18, 2025

Doncic takes the floor for Slovenia in their exhibition against Great Britain just nine days before EuroBasket officially tips off. The game tips at 11:00 a.m. PT from Arena Stožice in Ljubljana, Slovenia. That British national team does not have any NBA players on the roster.

Regardless of how Slovenia performs in this exhibition, it’s just exciting to see that a scary looking injury for Luka ultimately wound up being not as big of a deal as originally thought. Now, fans of the Lakers and of Slovenia can tune in to Tuesday’s game calmly.

Luka Doncic says Michael Jordan is normal guy

Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is already established as one of the best players in the NBA having been named an All-Star and All-NBA First Team selection five times in his first seven seasons. Doncic’s talent has already drawn comparisons to the likes of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan because of how unguardable he has been.

Of course, Doncic already has plenty of brand deals with one of the biggest being with Jordan Brand. In fact, the Lakers star is currently on a tour with the Jordan Brand that took him to New York where he attended a Yankees game and was in awe of outfielder Aaron Judge.

Doncic also spent some time in the commentary booth with Michael Kay and David Cone on the YES Network where he was asked about Jordan and whether he had met him. Doncic confirmed that he had and said that the man who many consider the greatest basketball player ever is just a normal guy.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!