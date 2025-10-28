Lakers News: Magic Johnson Celebrates Dodgers Epic World Series Game 3 Win

Well after the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest with the Portland Trail Blazers ended, the Los Angeles Dodgers were still locked into an epic Game 3 contest of the World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays that finally ended in the 18th inning with a walk-off home run from Freddie Freeman to give them a victory and 2-1 series lead.

It was truly a game for the ages as it was the second-longest game in World Series history. It lasted six hours and 39 minutes, while featuring another epic performance from Shohei Ohtani, a memorable moment from future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw, and an unlikely hero in little-known relief pitcher Will Klein. Many remained awake until the final pitch and that includes Lakers legend and Dodgers minority owner Magic Johnson.

Following the unbelievable win Magic, like many other Lakers and Dodgers fans, took to social media to praise Freeman, Ohtani and the rest of the Dodgers for their epic victory in what will go down as one of the greatest baseball games of all-time:

Freddie Freeman’s walk-off HR seals the victory in the 18th inning as my @dodgers win 6-5 against Toronto and now lead the Series 2-1! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 28, 2025

Dodger Nation, Freddie Freeman does it again! Last year he had a walk-off HR in Game 1 against the New York Yankees! Freddie is simply amazing! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 28, 2025

Shohei Ohtani hits two HRs in Game 3 against Toronto! Words just can’t explain how great he is! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 28, 2025

Dodger Nation, every single @dodgers relief pitcher was outstanding in Game 3 and helped to put us in position to win the game in the 18th inning against Toronto! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 28, 2025

If there is anyone who can appreciate the greatness on the Dodgers it is Johnson who won five NBA championships with the Lakers and has a couple of epic championship moments himself with his Game 6 performance as a rookie in the 1980 NBA Finals and of course the ‘Baby Skyhook’ in Game 4 of the 1987 NBA Finals, both leading to rings.

The only difference with the Dodgers now is that they have to turn right around and play again tonight, and Magic and all of the fans will undoubtedly be locked in on every pitch again, but hopefully for less than 18 innings this time.

Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly joining Mark Walter in Lakers ownership

The Dodgers and Lakers are now linked even more closely with Mark Walter set to officially become the new owner Lakers soon. And his Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly will also be part of this Lakers ownership venture.

