Lakers News: Magic Johnson Celebrates Dodgers Epic World Series Game 3 Win

Oct 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a walk off home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighteenth inning during game three of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Well after the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest with the Portland Trail Blazers ended, the Los Angeles Dodgers were still locked into an epic Game 3 contest of the World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays that finally ended in the 18th inning with a walk-off home run from Freddie Freeman to give them a victory and 2-1 series lead.

It was truly a game for the ages as it was the second-longest game in World Series history. It lasted six hours and 39 minutes, while featuring another epic performance from Shohei Ohtani, a memorable moment from future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw, and an unlikely hero in little-known relief pitcher Will Klein. Many remained awake until the final pitch and that includes Lakers legend and Dodgers minority owner Magic Johnson.

Following the unbelievable win Magic, like many other Lakers and Dodgers fans, took to social media to praise Freeman, Ohtani and the rest of the Dodgers for their epic victory in what will go down as one of the greatest baseball games of all-time:

If there is anyone who can appreciate the greatness on the Dodgers it is Johnson who won five NBA championships with the Lakers and has a couple of epic championship moments himself with his Game 6 performance as a rookie in the 1980 NBA Finals and of course the ‘Baby Skyhook’ in Game 4 of the 1987 NBA Finals, both leading to rings.

The only difference with the Dodgers now is that they have to turn right around and play again tonight, and Magic and all of the fans will undoubtedly be locked in on every pitch again, but hopefully for less than 18 innings this time.

Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly joining Mark Walter in Lakers ownership

The Dodgers and Lakers are now linked even more closely with Mark Walter set to officially become the new owner Lakers soon. And his Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly will also be part of this Lakers ownership venture.

