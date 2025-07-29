Lakers News: Magic Johnson Congratulates Deion Sanders On Beating Bladder Cancer

Over the past couple of years, one of the biggest stories in all of sports has been the rise of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as head coach at Colorado University. He drew a ton of attention and ratings towards college football as a whole, even though some didn’t care for his brash style.

But Sanders recently revealed a major health scare that he had been going through, announcing that he had undergone surgery to remove his bladder after a tumor was discovered. Sanders noted that since the surgery, there have been no signs of cancer with Dr. Janet Kukreja adding that Sanders is “cured of cancer.”

This of course led many giving their heartfelt congratulations and feelings, which included Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson taking to social media to say that he will continue to pray for his good friend:

I’m happy to hear that my friend Deion Sanders has been cleared of cancer. I’ll be praying that God continues to bless him with good health and lifelong prosperity! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 28, 2025

To survive a cancer diagnosis is no small feat and Sanders deserves a ton of praise for strength and resolve in getting through this. Of course, Magic has had his own health scares throughout his life so he is someone who can connect and relate to Sanders on a different level. Both are known for their outgoing personalities and being arguably the best to play their positions in their respective sports, and now both have survived serious health scares as well.

Sanders had kept his health issues quiet throughout these past few months. The tumor was discovered during a routine check-up for Sanders due to his history of blood clots in his leg which forced him to have two toes amputated in 2021. Hopefully the strength he has shown will be inspiring to many others, and he will certainly have the support of Magic and many others as he continues on doing what he loves to do.

