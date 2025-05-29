Lakers News: Magic Johnson Congratulates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander On Winning Award Named After Him

The NBA recently introduced Conference Finals MVP awards with the Western Conference version being named after Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson. The 2025 recipient of the award was a very deserving one with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander taking home the trophy.

Gilgeous-Alexander is picking up plenty of hardware this season as he was already named 2025 regular season MVP after putting forth an outstanding season for the NBA’s top team. And now after leading the Thunder to their second trip to the NBA Finals, eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, he can add some more.

And following the dominant Thunder performance in which Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 34 points, seven rebounds, eight assists in two steals, Johnson took to social media to congratulate the young guard with the Lakers legend adding that he is a fan of him both on and off the court:

Congratulations to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for winning the MVP of the Western Conference Finals named after me. What I love about Shai is that he dominates on the court and is humble off the court! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 29, 2025

The praise is more than deserved as Gilgeous-Alexander has been the best player in the NBA this season, and certainly in the playoffs. In his first trip to the Western Conference Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.2 steals and was the obvious choice for the Magic Johnson Award. Some wondered whether the Thunder could handle the pressure that the playoffs bring, but they proved they are more than ready and will head into the Finals as the favorite, regardless of opponent, thanks in large part to their star guard.

There are a number of players who have been crucial to the success of the Thunder this season as Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have both been excellent in these playoffs, as has former Lakers guard Alex Caruso who continues to be one of the best defenders in the NBA. But Gilgeous-Alexander is the leader of this team and deserved recipient of the Magic Johnson Award, and he will be looking to add even more in the NBA Finals.

