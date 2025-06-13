Lakers News: Magic Johnson Defines What It Means To Be An NBA Superstar

Magic Johnson revitalized the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s, leading the storied franchise to five NBA titles and cementing himself as an all-time great.

Nowadays, Johnson isn’t involved on the basketball side of things and is busy with his other business and entrepreneurial ventures but still has found time to check in on the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Like the rest of the league, Johnson has been tuning into the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers and the series has delivered some of the best finishes in recent memory.

This year’s playoffs have begged the question of what it means to truly be a superstar and Johnson weighed in on the conversation during his appearance on ESPN’s First Take:

“A person who can go on the road and sell the building out. Simple. I’m going to see that person. You gotta be box office. You running home from the office and saying, ‘I gotta see him on TV.’ Larry Bird, people running home. Charles Barkley, people running home. Shaq, people running home. Kobe, people running home. And then of course the greatest that’s ever played, Michael Jordan. People running home to see him or they’re trying their best to get into the arena to see that brother play. That’s a superstar who can go on the road and sell the building out.

Johnson also defined how a superstar player affects the team on and off the court:

“Superstar player, they gotta lead you to the championship. They gotta lead you to the championship and it’s gotta mean so much to them. It’s gotta be painful, it’s gotta hurt. And so a superstar is a guy who makes his teammates better. It’s not just getting yours, but how do you also inspire the other guys to bring them up to a level. That’s a superstar to me that makes an impact on that team, in that locker room, in that city.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton seem to meet Magic’s criteria for a superstar as both guards have led their respective teams to the NBA Finals and elevate their teammates. Johnson’s definition of a superstar would also apply to Luka Doncic, though he sent a strong message to the Lakers star about getting in shape so he can win his first championship.

The NBA has never been this rich in talent and it’ll be exciting to see the next generation of superstars move the game forward.

Magic Johnson offers advice to Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton drew criticism for his passive Game 2 and he responded in kind by being more aggressive in Game 3. Magic Johnson offered Haliburton advice, saying the star guard needs to keep looking to score.

