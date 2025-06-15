Lakers News: Magic Johnson Discusses Legacy Of Stephen Curry

Magic Johnson is widely considered to be the greatest point guard of all time and for good reason given his extensive resume.

Johnson led the Los Angeles Lakers to five titles in the 1980s, restoring the storied franchise’s brilliance and status as the premier team of the NBA.

However, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is building a case as the GOAT point guard and is by far the closest one to Johnson in terms of popularity and talent. Johnson previously shut down the conversation that Curry is better than him but had no problem calling the Warriors star one of the greatest players of all time, via ESPN:

“First of all, he’s one of the greatest of all time. Then he changed the game forever, right? Because nobody we’ve seen ever with the ability of Steph Curry to shoot that basketball. The greatest shooter we’ve ever seen in history. But he also brought in fans that we didn’t have in the NBA before. He brought in kids. Kids love Steph Curry. They love how he shoots the basketball but also how he carries himself as well. He’s an icon and there’s only a few icons. He’s beloved. There’s only a few athletes that’s ever been beloved. But Steph Curry is one of those guys who changed the game forever. He’s definitely on my dream team as the greatest that’s ever played this game. And him and LeBron legacy will live on forever. Young people, don’t just look at his shooting ability. You also have to look at the guy. He helps other guys become better. There’s very few guys that’s played this game that’s ever made their teammates better. LeBron James makes his teammates better, Steph makes his teammates better.”

Although Johnson wouldn’t put Curry above himself, he’s clearly got a lot of respect and admiration for the Warriors superstar. There’s no question at this point that Curry is the greatest shooter of all time and one of the most influential players the league has ever seen, and he has an opportunity to add to his legacy as he’s still playing at an elite level.

Another title for Curry would make the GOAT point guard discussion much closer, but until then Johnson belongs at the top of the list.

Magic Johnson discusses NBA Finals between Thunder and Pacers

The 2025 NBA Finals have been thrilling, making Magic Johnson look right after predicting a close matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers.

