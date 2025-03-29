Lakers News: Magic Johnson Gives Candace Parker Flowers Ahead Of Sparks Jersey Retirement

Los Angeles Sparks legend Candace Parker announced her retirement in 2024 after 16 seasons with 13 of those being with L.A.

In totality, Parker was a two-time MVP, seven-time All-Star, 2013 All-Star MVP and three-time WNBA champion. She played in 410 games and averaged 16 points, 8.5 rebounds and four assists on 47.9% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.

Known for her time with the Sparks, she averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 48.2% from the field and 33.7% from distance. This week, it was announced that the Sparks would retire Parker’s No. 3 jersey and part-owner and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson spoke about how excited he is for her, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

“Candace Parker has left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles Sparks, not only as one of the greatest players to ever grace the court, but as a true ambassador of our franchise and women’s basketball as a whole,” Sparks co-owner Magic Johnson said in a statement. “Retiring Candace’s No. 3 jersey is not just a celebration of her extraordinary career, but a tribute to the enduring mark she’s left on this organization, the WNBA, and the city of Los Angeles. She will forever be a part of the Sparks family.”

As a No. 1 overall pick of L.A. back in 2008, Parker poured everything she had into the city and got rewarded with championships. She was a dominant scorer and an underrated defensive player as she won Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and was a two-time block champion.

The decision to retire her jersey was a no-brainer as the Crypto.com Arena is home to legends and champions hanging in the rafters. In 2016, Parker brought a championship after a 14-year drought by beating the Minnesota Lynx in the Finals.

That season was her best 3-point shooting season as she shot 38.2%, in addition to being in the MVP race. Looking back at Parker’s career, she is certainly solidified as one of the greats in the WNBA and is now a broadcaster and analyst. Her impact on women’s basketball will not be forgotten as she empowered women around the globe with her play and now her voice.

Candace Parker trains Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka

Once the greats decide to hang it up, it is always great to see what new endeavors they embark on. As Candace Parker looks to pay it forward to the next generation, she is training Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka with the hope of sparking a love for basketball.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!