Lakers News: Magic Johnson’s Message On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday celebrating one of the most important human beings in American history who fought hard for the rights of the people, particularly African-Americans. Dr. King’s legacy continues to live on with many embracing his message and one of the most visible of those people is Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

After his outstanding playing career came to an end, Magic would go on to become perhaps an even better businessman with many companies and investments. Throughout all of that, Johnson has continually spoken out about injustices he sees and and overall wanting the people to come together and grow and he continued that message on Monday in honor of Dr. King.

Johnson took to social media, imploring people to come together and uplift each other in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and what he stood for:

“On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we are reminded of the powerful legacy Dr. King left behind, not just through his words but through his relentless pursuit of justice and equality for all. One of his most profound statements is, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?’ Today, as we honor his memory, we are called to reflect on this question and ask ourselves how we can serve, uplift, and bring about change, just as Dr. King did. “Dr. King’s vision for a better society wasn’t just about dreaming of change; it was about actively working for it. We all have a purpose and now more than ever it’s important that we come together across this country, show up for our neighbors, and use our individual gifts and talents to be the change we want to see in the world.”

Dr. King always stood for uplifting the people and Magic is echoing that message during a time when there are so many things that threaten to separate. A lot of people talk about helping people, but the Lakers legend is calling on people to put that into action.

Many times the people who are beloved and valued don’t make it to see their dreams and visions become a reality. Unfortunately that was the case for Dr. King, but Magic is still fighting, and calling for others to fight for everyone in this country to be treated equally as Dr. King wanted.

