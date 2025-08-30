Discussions and debates about the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court will never end. But over the past few years, this conversation has essentially boiled down to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan versus current Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Just about everyone who has played or covered the game has given their thoughts on this debate and now the latest to speak on it is Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Of course, Magic himself would likely be in this conversation had his career not been tragically cut short, but at the recent Dodgers All-Access event he gave his choice, taking Jordan over LeBron while also throwing his Lakers teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in that conversation as well.

“I would have to say Michael,” Magic said. “We haven’t seen anybody do the things that Michael could do. He was physically so gifted and at the same time smart. And then I think we have two other Lakers following him right after that, and that would be LeBron and Kareem. But Michael, I would say. And then you’ve got to throw Bill Russell in there, because 11 championships, you can’t deny that. When a man wins that many world championship rings, he’s got to be in the GOAT conversation, no question about it.

“They go back and forth in today’s world about Michael and LeBron, and that’s OK. But Michael, I still remember that shot he did against us in ’91. Where he went up with the right hand, tongue was out, and we went for it. See, you’re too young. I want you to YouTube this. So he watched us go down, switched the ball from his right to his left, tongue went left, and he spun it against the glass, and good.

“Still the greatest shot I’ve ever seen. And then you didn’t see Dr. J walk in air against us. Those two shots were the greatest two shots I’ve been able to see in my lifetime. Just unbelievable. So I’m taking Michael, but we have a lot of other great guys too.”

Those are very valid reasons that Magic mentioned as to why he puts Jordan at the top of his list, but there are also many great arguments for LeBron and even Kareem or Bill Russell as well who were also mentioned. As Johnson said, there are a lot of other great guys too such as fellow Lakers legends Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, and that is why the GOAT debate is one that will be ongoing forever.

Shaquille O’Neal frustrated at Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant being left out of GOAT conversations

Speaking of which, Shaquille O’Neal believes the GOAT debate should be between Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant and is tired of his Lakers teammate being left out of these conversations.

