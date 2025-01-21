Lakers Rumors: Magic Johnson Could Be Part Of NBA Expansion Ownership Group In Las Vegas Or Kansas City

Arguably no athlete has had more off-court business success in their post-playing career than Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson. In addition to his businesses, Magic also has ownership stakes in multiple teams including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Commanders and LAFC.

Johnson has yet to jump into the basketball ownership pool, however, and he has spoken about his love for the Lakers making him hesitant about owning another franchise. He did say though that if there was a team he’d like to own other than his beloved Lakers, it would be the New York Knicks.

But perhaps that is set to change as Jack Bezants of The Daily Mail reports that Magic could be part of an ownership group for an NBA expansion franchise in either Las Vegas or Kansas City:

Magic Johnson has long claimed that his love for the Los Angeles Lakers means he would be reluctant to consider owning an NBA team. But that might now be about to change. DailyMail.Com can exclusively reveal that the five-time NBA champion with the Lakers and Hall of Famer could lead an NBA franchise expansion in either Las Vegas or Kansas City.

Talks of a Las Vegas NBA franchise have been going on for some time and even current Lakers superstar LeBron James has spoken about his great desire to be part of it. Perhaps the two Lakers icons could team up on this, but there are reportedly a lot of groups looking to bring Magic in:

A source told DailyMail.Com: ‘Several investment groups in Las Vegas are interested in partnering with him. His extensive experience in sports ownership and his business acumen positions him as a formidable candidate.’

Magic is not just an owner, but has had great success with the franchises he has been part of. The Dodgers have won two World Series Championships while the Commanders have made a surprise deep playoff run in their first season under the new ownership group that includes Johnson as well.

How this could affect his relationship with the Lakers and Jeanie Buss, if at all, is unclear. But Magic being part of the ownership group of an expansion franchise whether it is in Las Vegas, Kansas City, Seattle or anywhere else makes a lot of sense and it would be foolish for the Lakers legend to not at least strongly consider it.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson sends inspiring message on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

With Monday being Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Magic Johnson felt inspired to send a message to the people of this country about the need for everyone to come together.

The Lakers legend went on social media to remind everyone that everyone has a purpose to work for the change that Dr. King spoke about and implored everyone to serve and uplift their neighbors.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!