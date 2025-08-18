Lakers News: Magic Johnson Shows Love To Mookie Betts After Dodgers Sweep Padres

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has had an incredibly successful post-basketball career, and one of his ventures is as a part of the Guggenheim Group, the team that is the majority owner of the L.A. Dodgers. He is business partners with Mark Walter in this venture, the venture capitalist who is buying a majority stake in the Lakers from the Buss family.

The Dodgers are in the midst of a slightly tumultuous season. They won the World Series in 2024 and only added talent in the offseason, and were expected to be a historically good team in 2025. However, the injury bug hit their starting rotation, stars like Mookie Betts got off to a slow start and the team is in a battle for first place in the National League West division with the San Diego Padres.

They faced the Padres in a weekend series that had massive implications within the NL playoff picture. And L.A. was able to complete the three-game sweep, led by Betts on a recent upswing. Johnson took to social media to congratulate his team:

Mookie Betts hit the game winning home run today as my @Dodgers swept the Padres and took a two-game lead in the Division. Freddie Freeman and Andy Pages added home runs in today’s 5-4 victory and Alex Vesia did great in relief! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 17, 2025

Magic is known for using his social media account to make statements like this regarding sports in general, but he generally only posts in big moments. That should show what the Lakers legend thought of the Dodgers sweeping the Padres to reclaim control of the NL West.

The Dodgers are still seen as the favorites to repeat in the World Series, but that’s a long ways away. For now, staying atop the division and having stars like Betts perform well is exactly where L.A. needs to be.

Magic Johnson responds to Jeanie Buss staying on as governor of Lakers after sale

Even though the Lakers were sold to Dodgers owner Mark Walter, Jeanie Buss will continue to serve in her role as Governor for the foreseeable future. This move will allow the franchise to smoothly transition to the new owner without there being immediate massive shakeups within the Lakers, and it is a move franchise legend Magic Johnson loves.

Johnson, of course, is extremely close to Buss while also having a relationship with Walter as he is part of the group that owns the Dodgers. Magic has seen up close and personal what Walter can do for a franchise and he feels that success will carry over to the Lakers as well.

In a recent interview, Johnson spoke on the decision to keep Buss in her role, calling it a smart move by Walter while also noting his established track record of success and the trust Jeanie has in him taking over the Lakers.

