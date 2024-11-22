Lakers News: Magic’s Paolo Banchero Is Big LeBron James Fan

Now in Year 22, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James finds himself going up against players that grew up watching him.

For example, James has gotten the chance to suit up against rising stars like Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, who is quickly establishing himself as one of the next faces of the league.

Banchero is currently sidelined due to injury, but the Orlando Magic didn’t need him to pull off an upset against James and the Lakers.

Prior to the two teams’ matchup, Banchero revealed how much he idolized James growing up, via Marc J. Spears of Andscape:

“Yeah, I’m 100% a LeBron guy. Always been a LeBron guy. I always say him, Carmelo [Anthony] and then KD [Durant]. [James] and Carmelo, from an early age I remember seeing them on the TV and being obsessed ever since. But it’s toward the end of [James’] career. Being that he isn’t [in the Eastern Conference], you play him twice a year. So, I’m trying to cherish those matchups. “My first two years, I didn’t have good games against them at all until the third time I played against them in Orlando. We beat them and I had a good game. That was fun playing well against him, playing well against the Lakers. Yes, it sucks because I haven’t had a good game in LA. You want to match up with ’Bron. “I don’t know when we play them in Orlando, but this year I won’t be able to match up with him in LA. But that’s the face of the league, man. Whenever you match up with him, you’re getting good sleep the night before and you’re trying to put on a show.”

A lot of the younger players in the NBA can recall what it was like to watching James play for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, so it must be surreal to actually get to line up against him. Although the two stars didn’t get to square off against one another this time, it’ll be fun to see them go head to head when Los Angeles visits Orlando later in the season.

De’Aaron Fox picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan as GOAT

The GOAT debate is a never-ending one that draws plenty of attention any time someone brings it up. For example, De’Aaron Fox was the latest person to stir up some conversations when he picked Lakers sta LeBron James over Michael Jordan as the GOAT.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!