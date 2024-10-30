Lakers News: Magic’s Paolo Banchero Was Starstruck When Playing LeBron James For First Time

The next generation of NBA superstars are already populating the league, but one name that doesn’t get mentioned nearly enough in that conversation is Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic. And like many players of his age, Banchero grew up watching Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James become arguably the greatest basketball player ever.

Now in his third season, Banchero is extremely comfortable whenever he takes the court and that has been on display as he’s seemed to take a leap and has the Magic off to a strong start. And for the most part, that was the case when he was a rookie as well, with the exception of James that is.

Banchero recently revealed in an interview with Pardon My Take that he feels he played decently against the other top NBA superstars. But when facing LeBRon and the Lakers for the first time, he just couldn’t wrap his head around it and struggled mightily:

“Every star or every superstar I’d say that I played against my rookie year I had a decent game except LeBron. Like KD, you know I played well, we battled. He had 40 on my head, but I had like 20-something like I felt like I played alright. But like LeBron I remember the first time we played LeBron in Orlando and I was just starstruck in my rookie year. I had a terrible game too I had like two points, fouled out, like probably one of my worst games in the NBA. But the whole time it was like, I couldn’t. I was like damn Bron’s out here, and I’m out here and I couldn’t get past it, I couldn’t even thinks straight.”

Banchero’s memory wasn’t too far off as he shot just 1-of-6 from the field and finished with four points and five fouls in the Lakers’ 129-110 victory. LeBron, on the other hand, led the Lakers with 28 points that night while Russell Westbrook added a triple-double off the bench.

Most players have that one player where it just feels a bit different than any other when facing them and for Banchero it was LeBron, as is the case with many others. But he has grown a lot since then and a four-point night the next time the Lakers and Magic face each other is highly unlikely.

Lakers’ LeBron James excited to play in Cleveland alongside Bronny James

A trip to Orlando isn’t on the schedule for the Lakers in this first road trip to the season, but a stop in Cleveland to face the Cavaliers is and LeBron James admitted a return home with his son Bronny James makes this contest extra special.

James noted that it will be ‘very special’ to run out on that floor with Bronny, adding that the two spent a lot of time on that court together when the latter was growing up. That being said, LeBron and the Lakers are locked in on the most important goal which is coming away with a win.

