Lakers News: Marcus Smart Excited To Share Floor With Jarred Vanderbilt

Going into the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers knew they had to improve their perimeter defense and they did so by signing Marcus Smart after he was bought out by the Washington Wizards.

Smart is a former Defensive Player of the Year and although he has been injured the last two seasons, he can still bring some intensity and set the tone on the defensive side of the ball.

Outside of the Smart addition, the Lakers are hoping for some internal improvements defensively. One way that can happen is for Jarred Vanderbilt to stay healthy as he has looked exceptional on that side of the ball this preseason.

Smart has noticed that as he recently expressed an excitement about how he and Vanderbilt can impact the game together.

“Just our versatility,” Smart said. “We’re able to guard multiple positions, but having Vando on the court, especially, when you get tired, you might be getting cooked by a guy tonight and he’s just got the hot hand. We have the luxury to say Marcus, Vando, switch off. That’s the big key part for us. Really just allowing Vando to do what he does and have a break to get back to it. With me and him on the court, it’s gonna be really good.

“And I think if you add Gabe in there as well, us three are definitely gonna set the tone, like I said earlier. So for us, that’s gonna be huge for us.”

Smart and Vanderbilt sharing the floor together would be rough from a spacing perspective offensively. They can wreak havoc together defensively though and certainly will play with energy and intensity, so it may be something JJ Redick considers if the Lakers are struggling in those aspects early in the season.

Marcus Smart feeling great & excited for start of Lakers season

Marcus Smart dealt with some minor injuries this preseason, but he is now feeling healthy and ready to go for the Lakers’ season opener.

“I feel great. That first game is always a little tough, you’re just trying to get your feet under you and figure things out and use that time to get used to playing with your teammates,” Smart said. “Got that game out the way, felt really good. Today was a little bit more aggressive, so each day constantly just ramping it up. [The season] is here in three days, so felt great out there and gonna continue to get better.”

