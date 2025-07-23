Lakers News: Marcus Smart Gives Update On Health Issues

One of the major concerns surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers’ signing of guard Marcus Smart has been his injury history, especially over the past couple of seasons. After playing in at least 60 games in seven of his nine seasons with the Boston Celtics, Smart appeared in just 54 games total over the last two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.

A finger issue was the main culprit last season, and Smart has also dealt with an ankle injury. However, health is a concern, as it is for any team. The Lakers have had their share of injury problems over the past few seasons, and the hope is that Smart won’t be another player seeing more time in street clothes.

Smart doesn’t believe that will be the case as he gave an update on how he is feeling health-wise in an interview on the Sedano & Kap Show on ESPN LA Radio:

“If I had to give a percentage I would say I’m a high-90s. I’ve been dealing with a finger, everybody knows I’ve been dealing with this finger injury. But I’ve been cleared to get back to basketball activities and I’ve been in the gym working and I’m excited to go so we’ll see.”

Smart coming in healthy and motivated can make a huge difference for this Lakers team, which has spoken about the need to improve its perimeter defense. Smart has been one of the premier defenders in the NBA, being a former Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time First Team All-Defense selection. His energy and attitude on that end of the floor can have a major impact on a team, and that is why the Lakers brought him in.

Of course, none of that can happen if Smart is on the sideline dealing with injuries, but from the sound of things, those issues over the past couple of seasons are behind him. And now that he is healthy, everyone will be watching to see if Smart can return to that prior form and remind everyone that he is still one of the best defenders the league has to offer.

Marcus Smart says Luka Doncic recruiting him to the Lakers ‘means a lot’

Upon learning that Marcus Smart would be signing with the Lakers after being bought out by the Wizards, it was reported that Luka Doncic had personally recruited Smart to join L.A. The newest Laker spoke about how much that meant to him.

