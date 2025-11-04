Lakers News: Marcus Smart Happy For Nick Smith Jr. After Big Performance

Nick Smith Jr. was tasked with playing a massive role on Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. With Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves all out, the Los Angeles Lakers were down to only Smith, Bronny James Jr. and Marcus Smart as their available guards, with the latter not being much of a ball-handling initiator.

Smith came off the bench for the Lakers on Monday, finishing with 25 points and six assists on 10-of-15 from the field and 5-of-6 from beyond the arc in 27 minutes. It was a spectacular performance for a player that is on a two-way contract and was not necessarily expected to be a contributor for the Lakers.

Smart — the veteran defensive-minded guard in his first year in L.A. as well — took notice of Smith’s performance as he had plenty of great things to say about the former first round pick, via Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group:

“Yeah, definitely man. Nick works his ass off each and every day. He’s a special talent with an ability that not a lot of people have. It was just good to finally see him able to go out there and show that ability. Like I said, we needed it tonight. I’m happy for him. We all are and much well-deserved. I’m happy for him. I’m giving him flowers for that, for sure.”

Smith falls into an archetype of player that the Lakers have loved having on the roster and helping out over the years. They had similar prove-it stories with Lonnie Walker IV and Malik Monk, who found success in one-year deals in L.A. before getting bigger opportunities elsewhere.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Smith, as there is a long season ahead and his opportunities will be diminished when the team is healthy. But if he continues to play like that when given the opportunity, it will show exactly why he was a high draft pick in the first place, and likely earn him some extra time in the NBA.

Nick Smith Jr. had big game while sick

The Lakers signed Nick Smith Jr. to a two-way deal in free agency after he was waived by the Charlotte Hornets, a surprising move considering he was a first-round pick just two years ago. Smith never found his footing during his tenure with a struggling Charlotte team, so latching on with Los Angeles represented a second shot of proving he belongs in the NBA.

Smith stunned with a 25-point outburst in the win against the Trail Blazers, though he revealed after the game that he was feeling ill.

Despite being sick, Smith said he wanted to compete and prove to the coaching staff that their faith in him would pay off.

