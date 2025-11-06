Lakers News: Marcus Smart Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ Over Last-Second Error In Win Over Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers narrowly escaped with their fifth consecutive victory on Wednesday night by defeating Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, 118-116. However, a last-second mistake by veteran guard Marcus Smart nearly gave the Spurs a chance to steal a win away at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers led by two points with 1.2 seconds remaining and had possession of the ball after a Kelly Olynyk bucket. Smart was tasked with inbounding the ball, and had he done so successfully, L.A. could have run out the clock or the Spurs would have sent the Lakers to the line to ice the game.

Instead, Smart was called for a violation of stepping over the line on the inbounds pass, and possession was given back to the Spurs. Then, Jake LaRavia committed a shooting foul on Julian Champagnie, sending him to the line for two game-tying free throws. He missed both, and L.A. went on to win the game.

But the normally savvy veteran Smart made a potentially costly mistake. After the game, he spoke about what was going through his head during that moment and took accountability for the error.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Smart said. “I mean, I think when I released the ball, they said I stepped over [the line]. I’m like, we see the play all the time when a guy gets the ball out quick and his leg is [hovering past the line] and he still inbounds it and he throws the ball in and there is no call.

“To have that call at the end of the game, 1.2 [seconds], we got a guy wide open, all he’s got to do is catch it and the ballgame is over. It’s kind of crazy, but as a 12-year vet, I can’t make that mistake. “I take full ownership of it. My teammates understand. They are going to joke with me. They are going to let me hear about it. But it will never happen again.”

The Lakers were still able to get their fifth straight win, making this moment from Smart something the team can joke about with him like he says. And it shows that the Lakers — unlike in previous seasons — have some margin for error to be able to make mistakes and still win games.

They also won this game without Austin Reaves or LeBron James in the lineup, adding to a growing list of shorthanded victories for L.A.

Deandre Ayton explains Lakers overcoming injuries

The Lakers have dealt with all kinds of injuries throughout the start of this season, but no matter who is on the court, this team has come out and played hard and embraced the mindset that head coach JJ Redick has instilled in them.

That was again the case on Wednesday night against the Spurs as the Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to come away with two-point win in an exciting contest that came down to the last second. Luka Doncic was unbelievable yet again, but the Lakers also got a second consecutive double-double from center Deandre Ayton who spoke about what it took for this team to pick up their fifth straight win.

“Togetherness,” Ayton said after the victory. “Not getting deflated by the environment and the content that was thrown at us. Calls wasn’t going our way, but we stayed together and that’s the main thing. Being in tough games and games not going your way, especially when you’re at home.”

