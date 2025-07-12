Lakers News: Mark Cuban Compares Cooper Flagg’s Debut To Kobe Bryant’s Early Development

Throughout the Los Angeles Lakers’ extensive history, Kobe Bryant is one of the most beloved players in franchise history after playing 20 seasons and winning five championships.

While Bryant is remembered as a scoring talent on the level of Michael Jordan, it was not always that way. He came into the NBA fresh out of high school when teams typically valued college prospects more because they were more developed and solidified as players.

Notably, Jerry West was a prominent voice who pushed L.A. to trade up to the 13th overall pick to select Bryant in a deal that involved Vlade Divac, who was a key role player for the Lakers at the time. Admittedly, it was a gamble by West and company, but it panned out beautifully.

Former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban envisions a similar career trajectory for their first overall pick, Cooper Flagg. During Bryant’s first two seasons, it was not pretty and he clearly needed time to come into his own as an NBA player.

Similarly, Flagg made his Mavericks Summer League debut on Thursday night against the Lakers and shot a rough 5-for-21 from the field. Despite the poor shooting debut, Cuban thinks the rookie will need time to ease into this next stage of his career, similar to Bryant.

“You kind of have to think of the Kobe [Bryant] arc,” Cuban said. “It took him some time to get it right. I don’t want to curse him by comparing him to Kobe because they’re not the same. But Kobe didn’t come in right away as a polished player. It took him two years to get it.”

Although Flagg is projected to have a great and long career, it’s worth noting that he is only 18-years-old. Cuban tried to put that into perspective, but obviously, Flagg will have the expectations that every first pick has.

Thankfully, the former Duke Blue Devil is in a situation that has a lot of veterans in Dallas to help him adjust. The likes of Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving all have championship experience and have had great careers in their own respects.

Ultimately, all eyes are going to monitor Flagg as a winning player due to the pieces around him, but not having to carry a franchise at 18 could be a blessing in disguise.

Bronny James believes Cooper Flagg will have ‘special’ career

As the Lakers traveled to Las Vegas to continue their Summer League, they were allowed to see Cooper Flagg for his highly anticipated debut. Flagg and Bronny James were the advertised matchup, and both went at each other during the game.

After defending Flagg for a small sample size, James already knew the kind of player he is and believes that the No. 1 pick will have a ‘special’ career.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!