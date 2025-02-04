Lakers News: Markieff Morris Pushes Back Against Luka Doncic Disrespect

Obviously Luka Doncic is the big name the Los Angeles Lakers acquired from the Dallas Mavericks, but the team also brought a familiar face in the deal as Markieff Morris, a member of the 2020 Championship team, is back with the team.

Morris had been with the Mavericks for the past couple of seasons so he has seen up close and personal just how good Doncic is and what he brings to a team. And he also knows just how much this trade affected Doncic overall.

Morris spoke at the introductory press conference introducing the three newest Lakers and made it clear that it was tough for Doncic, who thought he would spend his entire career with the Mavericks, but also feels a couple of weeks with the Lakers will help change things

“I feel like there’s some sorts of disrespect for him,” Morris said. “Obviously he thought he was gonna be a Maverick for life and everybody told him, we all thought that he would have a statue next to Dirk [Nowitzki] in Dallas. I know he was sad about it, I know he didn’t feel good. But a couple weeks will go past and obviously you’re in that purple and gold and everything changes.”

The love Doncic will receive from Lakers fans will be unlike anything he has ever experienced and once he is on that court in purple and gold it will really begin to sink in. But Doncic has also had to deal with a lot of criticisms in the aftermath of this trade.

Much has been spoken about Doncic’s lack of conditioning and not being in the best shape, with that reportedly being being one of the main reasons the Mavericks wanted to move on from him. But Morris pushed back on that notion basically calling it ridiculous that someone out of shape can do what Doncic does.

“He’s a great guy, man. Super low maintenance, don’t need much,” Morris added. “One of the only guys I’ve been on a team with that will play through any injury if he can get on the court. I hear stuff about him not being in shape, but if you can go an NBA game and get 30, 15 and 10 like it’s nothing then I don’t really know what shape is. I’m confused at that part. You’ll see it really soon. You’ll make the suggestion if he’s in shape or not.”

For Doncic to accomplish what he already has while being ‘out of shape’ is incredible and pretty scary. And if that indeed was the case, then Doncic now has all the motivation to get in peak condition, not to mention the perfect person to learn from in LeBron James. But as Morris said, everyone will see what Doncic is about really soon.

Luka Doncic wishes Gianna & Kobe Bryant were here to see him join Lakers

Luka Doncic is the latest in the line of superstars to wear the purple and gold and the guard famously had a great interaction with the late, great Kobe Bryant back in 2019. Kobe, sitting courtside with his daughter Gianna, heckled Doncic in Slovenian and Luka was shocked to turn around and see Bryant being the culprit. Now joining the Lakers, Doncic wishes Kobe and Gianna were here to see it.

“First of all, I remember that exact moment that happened,” Doncic said at his introductory press conference. “It always stayed in my mind. It was an amazing moment, just for Kobe to know my name was amazing for me. I just wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this moment, and I’m excited about this new journey and happy to be here.”

