Lakers News: Metta World Peace Lobbies For Knicks Head Coaching Job

Although the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, they still got to celebrate as they watched the New York Knicks eliminate the Boston Celtics.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson congratulated the Knicks for beating his hated rivals and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, New York’s championship aspirations ended in surprising fashion as they lost to the Indiana Pacers in six games.

While the series looked closer on paper, the Knicks were clearly out of the Pacers’ league and the organization responded by firing head coach Tom Thibodeau. The firing caught everyone by surprise as he led New York to its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000, but now finds himself on the market.

Following the news of Thibodeau’s firing, former Laker Metta World Peace advocated for the Knicks to hire him as their new head coach, via his personal X account:

Metta is the perfect choice for head coach of the @nyknicks . Since 1999 this was suppose to happen. I’ve never ran from the city. When all the top players left NYC because it was hard , I went to @StJohnsBBall . I wanted to be drafted by the Knicks, I seemed to be the only one… — Coach Metta (@MettaWorld37) June 3, 2025

I want every bit of the smoke in NYC. I’m 100% in and ready to HEAD COACH the great @nyknicks . Queens bred.

Dominated my Highschool era.

Three championship at the Rucker and never lost one at Rucker.

3 Championships at the real Gershwin when there was no security.

Lots more… — Coach Metta (@MettaWorld37) June 3, 2025

World Peace has minimal coaching experience on paper as he served as a player development coach for the South Bay Lakers during the 2017-18 season and not much else. However, he does understand the New York culture and landscape having grown up and played there so he makes sense from that standpoint.

It’s difficult to imagine the Knicks would take World Peace seriously given his lack of experience and the franchise’s lofty goals to win a title. Thibodeau was one of the best head coaches in the league this past season, so it’s fair to expect New York will be more thorough in its head coaching search.

