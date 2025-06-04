Lakers News

Lakers News: Metta World Peace Lobbies For Knicks Head Coaching Job

Although the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, they still got to celebrate as they watched the New York Knicks eliminate the Boston Celtics.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson congratulated the Knicks for beating his hated rivals and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, New York’s championship aspirations ended in surprising fashion as they lost to the Indiana Pacers in six games.

While the series looked closer on paper, the Knicks were clearly out of the Pacers’ league and the organization responded by firing head coach Tom Thibodeau. The firing caught everyone by surprise as he led New York to its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000, but now finds himself on the market.

Following the news of Thibodeau’s firing, former Laker Metta World Peace advocated for the Knicks to hire him as their new head coach, via his personal X account:

World Peace has minimal coaching experience on paper as he served as a player development coach for the South Bay Lakers during the 2017-18 season and not much else. However, he does understand the New York culture and landscape having grown up and played there so he makes sense from that standpoint.

It’s difficult to imagine the Knicks would take World Peace seriously given his lack of experience and the franchise’s lofty goals to win a title. Thibodeau was one of the best head coaches in the league this past season, so it’s fair to expect New York will be more thorough in its head coaching search.

Lakers expected to be extremely aggressive this offseason

The Lakers shook the NBA when they traded for Luka Doncic, though it left their roster ill-fitted. However, this offseason the Lakers are expected to be extremely aggressive to retrofit the roster.

