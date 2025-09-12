Lakers News: Michael Redd Credits Kobe Bryant For Redeem Team’s Hall Of Fame Induction

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was enshrined for a second time in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the 2008 Olympics Men’s Basketball Team nicknamed the “Redeem Team.”

The Redeem Team was put together to bring Team USA back to the top of international play after the 2004 squad finished in third during the 2004 Athens Olympics. The United States had dominated Olympics play for decades but the team needed a boost and Bryant answered the call.

At the time of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Bryant was considered the best basketball player in the world. Kobe was coming off his first MVP season and a Finals appearance with the Lakers, so he was the perfect player to lead a roster featuring LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Carmelo Anthony.

After the team was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class, Michael Redd credited Bryant for getting them there, via his personal X account:

Last @Hoophall tweet for a while. He’s no longer here, but we’re all enshrined in Springfield because of him. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Qp7DxizeVG — Michael Redd (@MichaelRedd_) September 8, 2025

Bryant famously led the Redeem Team to a gold medal in 2008, coming up clutch in the final matchup against Spain and fellow Lakers star Pau Gasol. Kobe made it a point to guard the opposing team’s best perimeter player, but he also found time to settle the offense when Team USA needed him most.

James was also in contention for best player in the world at the time, but even he acknowledged Bryant as the missing link for Team USA to accomplish its goal. Kobe brought a certain edge and experience to a young Team USA roster and his championship pedigree took center stage when the lights were brightest.

Redd mostly served as depth off the bench for the Redeem Team, but he got a firsthand look at how Bryant led the team and didn’t flinch when called upon. The Lakers icon was known for relishing a clutch moment and his efforts led to his first career gold medal.

The rest of the world is starting to catch up with the USA on the basketball court, but there’s no doubt that Bryant and the Redeem Team helped elevate the standard of international basketball.

Victor Wembanyama picks Kobe Bryant over Tim Duncan

Victor Wembanyama is the future of the NBA and has had the benefit of learning under some of the greatest players to ever play in the league. When discussing some of his all-time favorite players, Wembanyama picked Kobe Bryant over Tim Duncan before he started to walk back his comments after realizing how they might go over with San Antonio Spurs fans.

